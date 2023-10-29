Wyoming County International Speedway “The Bullring” and Race of Champions Management Forced to Cancel “The Shootout” on Sunday, October 29, 2023 Due to Inclement Forecast Including Cold Temperatures

After continuing to review the current forecast which includes inclement weather (precipitation, cold temperatures and high winds) Wyoming County International Speedway “The Bullring” and Race of Champions Family of Series management has agreed to cancel “The Shootout” scheduled for Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Unfortunately due to the facility needing to be prepared for freezing temperatures and ultimately Winter, the race won’t be rescheduled.

This will conclude the 2023 Race of Champions Family of Series season.

Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., will be the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series champion for the second consecutive season.

Joe Mancuso of Buffalo, N.Y., is the Race of Champions Super Stock Series champion for the third time (fourth dating back to the “Big 10” Super Stock Series).

Nick Robinson of Waverly, N.Y., earned the Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series championship for the second consecutive year.

Andrew Cook of West Henrietta, N.Y., scored his first-ever Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Series title.

ROC PR