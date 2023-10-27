Mark Henry Records His Best 410 Sprint Car Main Event Finish at the Imperial Valley Raceway

Budding sprint car driver Mark Henry scored his best 410 finish yet when he steered his #39R GAS Chassis to an 11th-place finish last Saturday in the Southern California Open Competition Sprint Car main event at the Imperial Valley Raceway. The result came in only his fourth 410 race and it came on the same track that he drove a lightning sprint to a second-place finish one year ago.

Friday was practice night. It included a $1,000.00 to-win Fast Car Dash that was dangled in front of the drivers. Being only his fourth time in a 410, Henry caught the eyes of many when he recorded the eighth fastest time of the 13 cars on hand. He only missed qualifying for the dash by two positions.

A night after the confidence-building practice, Henry and the other 15 entries got around to the business portion of the weekend. The Saturday program included qualifying, heat races, and a 20-lap main event for all the drivers on hand. Henry, a Rosamond, California-based racer, timed in with the 13th fastest lap in qualifying. That placed him in the first 8-lap heat race where he started in the eighth position on the brilliantly lit oval. A turn-three tangle in the brief race sent him to the back of the pack for the restart. He advanced up to sixth by the time the checkered flag came down.

Contesting only his fourth night in a powerful 410, Henry began the main in 11th. Being that it was only a 20-lapper on a small track meant things had to get done in a hurry. The past NHRA Junior Drag Racer did a majority of his prior racing driving in straight lines. However, he is adapting well to oval racing. That was evident in the main event. Just past the halfway point, he had motored his way up to fifth. His run was impressive but a tangle with a stopped car altered the progress. Unfortunately, that sent him to the back for the restart.

After the restart, Henry got tangled with one of racing’s most controversial topics. Infield tractor tires! As always happens, the tire won the battle and Henry was done for the night. He ended up finishing in the same 11th spot that he started. That was four positions better than his previous best 15th place finish on the Bakersfield Speedway in June.

The personable driver gets two weeks off before returning to action for the 2023 USAC/CRA finale at Perris Auto Speedway on November 11th. With only that series race remaining on his schedule, it assures him the opportunity to chase the Rookie of the Year award in 2024.

Henry is a breath of fresh air in sprint car racing. His knowledge and enthusiasm bode well for his progress in the sport. His only sponsor at this time is GAS Chassis. If you would like to be a marketing partner with this new, fan-friendly driver in 2024, feel free to call him at (661) 886-9027 or send him an email at mailto:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Mark Henry 2023 Racing Results

6/24/23 Bakersfield Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 15th A Main

9/23/23 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

10/14/23 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 12th B Main

10/21/23 Imperial Valley Raceway So Cal Open Sprints 11th A Main



This release was produced by Scott Daloisio. You can contact him at mailto:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone at (909) 226-7768.

