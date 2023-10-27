2024 ASA STARS National Tour Rulebook Published

The 2024 ASA STARS National Tour rulebook has been released and is posted on the ASA STARS official website at starsnationaltour.com.

The rulebook, specifically for the national tour, is based on the rules and procedures utilized by the ASA/CRA Super Series and the ASA Southern Super Series. The 2024 ASA STARS rules outline and clarify the major questions posed during the inaugural 2023 season.

“Teams choosing to run with the ASA STARS National Tour will be encouraged to plan on running a 4 bbl. carburetor package in all STARS events,” commented Competition Director Freddie Query.

“The ASA STARS National Tour will utilize the 4 bbl. carbureted engine as the preferred engine package of choice. Teams will be allowed to run a 2bbl carburetor package if outlined in the Entry Blank for that event, but should not expect any considerations regarding trying to level the playing field, including weight breaks.

Click here for the full rulebook.

The 2024 ASA STARS National Tour schedule of events is expected to consist of ten race events located at premier facilities in the North, South and Midwest. Series officials expect to release the 2024 schedule by the PRI Trade Show in early December. The CRA, Southern Super Series and Midwest Tour rules and schedules will also be released soon.

ASA STARS PR