Preliminary Entry List Released for All American 400

The preliminary entry list for the 39th Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment has been released.

All eyes are on the battle for the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour championship, as Ty Majeski and Cole Butcher are entered. Defending race winner Stephen Nasse, 2021 race winner Matt Craig and 2016 winner Bubba Pollard all look to add another guitar to their respective collections.

Reigning Snowball Derby champion Derek Thorn is entered, along with ASA regional tour champions Gabe Sommers and Gio Ruggiero. Blizzard Series champion Jeremy Doss makes his All American 400 debut, while NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Jake Garcia returns after winning the North/South Super Late Model Challenge back in July.

The Upper Midwest is represented well, with former NASCAR Weekly Racing Series national champion Jacob Goede, ARCA Menards Series runner-up Luke Fenhaus and Ty Fredrickson making the trip south. The local favorites are also represented with current Pro Late Model points leader Jackson Boone, Hunter Wright, and Rackley WAR team owner Willie Allen entered. NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Tommy Joe Martins is also on the entry list.

Sunday's Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers All American 400 presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment is part of a full weekend of action featuring Super and Pro Late Model practice and 1/4-mile racing action on Friday night; All American 400 qualifying and races for the Vore's Compact Touring Series, CRA Street Stocks, and JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour on the 5/8-mile Saturday; and culminating with the season-ending ASA STARS National Tour All American 400 on Sunday afternoon.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday, November 5 for the season finale, the All American 400. Special discounted three-day tickets are available here.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Gio Ruggiero is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Winchester 400 on October 15.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

