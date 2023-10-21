Saturday, Oct 21

Race of Champions Management Confirms and Announces More Dates – This Time for Chemung Speedrome

Friday, Oct 20 32
Race fans and competitors can mark their calendars for the 2024 season with specific race dates as the 2024 calendar begins to come together.

 

The Race of Champions family of Series has two dates for racing at the Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome in 2024 with more dates to be announced at a later date.

 

The Race of Champions family of Series traditional “Rod Spalding Classic” will now take place on Saturday, August 10 highlighting the ground pounding excitement of the Race of Champions Modified Series.

 

The “Night before the Glen” which now moves to Saturday, September 14 will feature the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series.

 

Stay tuned as more dates become available for the Race of Champions Family of Series including the entire schedule release in the near future.

 

ROC Mods PR

