Official Statement From the ASA STARS National Tour

Post-race penalties have been issued following the ASA STARS National Tour Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway in Winchester, IN.

Drivers Stephen Nasse and Gio Ruggiero have each been penalized for their involvement in a post-race altercation on the track’s frontstretch following the conclusion of the event. Per the ASA STARS National Tour 2023 General Rules and Procedures, Section 1 Conduct, Rule 1 paraphrased “Unsportsmanlike Conduct and/or actions detrimental to the sport of auto racing,” and Rule 5 “Fighting will not be tolerated.”

Gio Ruggiero, Driver of car No.22 has been issued with the following penalty.

Loss of twenty-five (25) finishing position championship owner and driver points.

A fine of $3,000 dollars

Placed on probation for all ASA events in the remainder of the calendar year.

Stephen Nasse, Driver of car No.51 has been issued with the following penalty.

Loss of forty-four (44) finishing position championship owner and driver points.

A fine of $4,500 dollars

Placed on probation for all ASA events in the remainder of the calendar year.

In addition, four individuals connected with the No.51 team have been suspended for the remainder of the ASA STARS National Tour season and have been placed on probation for the first three races of the 2024 season. Suspension includes the pits, garage, racing surface and spotter stand.

ASA STARS PR