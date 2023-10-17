Tickets on Sale Now for USAC’s Night of Champions on Dec. 8

You are invited to the 2023 USAC Night of Champions!

Join us at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis on Friday, December 8, to honor and recognize USAC’s 2023 champions and special award recipients. Cocktail hour will begin at 6pm Eastern with the opening ceremonies starting at 6:30pm followed by dinner and the awards ceremony.

Please RSVP your ticket online at https://usacracing. ticketspice.com/2023-night-of- champions. The RSVP deadline is Friday, December 1. Ticket prices will increase after that date. All tickets will be available for pick up at the Indiana Roof Ballroom on Friday night, December 8.

Night of Champions tickets are $75 apiece and include entry to the reception and dinner, plus two (2) drinks with each ticket. Childrens tickets are $40 each.

There will be no charge to attend the USAC .25 awards banquet, which will take place at 2pm Eastern on Friday, December 8, at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. Light food and drinks will be served. This ticket is not valid for the Night of Champions event. Each National .25 Midget champion will receive one champion banner. Additional banners can be purchased for $25 each.

For all questions, please contact Nikki Klepper at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

WHAT: 68th Annual USAC Night of Champions

WHEN: Friday, December 8, 2023 – Cocktails at 6:00pm Eastern & Opening Ceremonies at 6:30pm Eastern

WHERE: Indiana Roof Ballroom, Indianapolis, Indiana – 140 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

RSVP: By December 1, 2023 (Prices increase after this date)

USAC PR