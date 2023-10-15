NASCAR Whelen Euro Series - EN2 F2 - Post Race Penalties

The order of the EuroNASCAR 2 Final 2 was shuffled up due to several penalties applied by race control after the checkered flag. A total of ten drivers received time penalties for various reasons. In the top-10, Vladimiros Tziortzis moved up to fourth, Fabrizio Armetta moved down to ninth and Thomas Toffel was relegated down to eleventh, while Claudio Cappelli rounded out the top-10.



Car #1 – 10 penalty seconds – speeding FCY

Car #1 – 10 penalty seconds – speeding FCY (second time)

Car #8 – Drive-through converted to 30 penalty seconds – causing avoidable collision

Car #14 – Drive-through converted to 30 penalty seconds – blocking and causing avoidable collision

Car #34 – 5 penalty seconds – Avoidable collision

Car #55 – 10 penalty seconds – Overtaking under yellow flag

Car #65 – 5 penalty seconds – Forcing another car off the track

Car #69 – 5 penalty seconds – speeding FCY

Car #50 – 5 penalty seconds – speeding FCY

Car #88 – 10 penalty seconds – Overtaking under a yellow flag

NWES PR