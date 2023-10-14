Investigation ongoing: Paul Jouffreau is the provisional race winner

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is back at Circuit Zolder for the EuroNASCAR Finals. Paul Jouffreau crossed the finish line first in Saturday’s race and parked the #3 RDV Competition car in Victory Lane, but the Frenchman did not celebrate. The results are provisional due to an ongoing investigation concerning an incident between Jouffreau and Alberto Naska. The two made contact in turn 2 on lap 9, resulting in the CAAL Racing driver going off track and a lap down. Jouffreau was able to continue and finish the race in first place. Race control opted to investigate the situation after the race.



"I didn't want that kind of action with Naska," Jouffreau said after the race. "From my point of view, I don't think it was my fault, but I have to look at the onboard and the view from the outside. For me, he pushed me wide into the gravel in turn 1 and then I was on the inside in turn 2 and I felt he turned into me. Maybe it was my fault, so I don't want to say I’m 100 percent sure. We will wait, I will check with the stewards and the race director. It's definitely not what I wanted to happen.”



Gil Linster finished second ahead of Patrick Schober. Both drivers animated the battle for the podium. They were followed by Melvin de Groot, who also won the Legend Trophy. The Dutchman closed the gap on Claudio Cappelli, who collected the first lead laps of his EuroNASCAR career, but had to settle for 22nd due to technical problems. Vladimiros Tziortzis started the race as points leader and finished fifth ahead of Roberto Benedetti, who ended up second on the Legend Trophy podium.



Jack Davidson won the Rookie Trophy in seventh place and took the lead in the special classification after Thomas Dombrowski was involved in an incident in turn 1 at the start of the race. In the provisional results, Michael Bleekemolen completed the top-3 in the Legend Trophy, finishing eighth. Martin Doubek and Riccardo Romagnoli rounded out the top-10, while Nicholas Strickler and Mario Ercoli joined Davidson on the Rookie Trophy podium. Arianna Casoli took home the Lady Trophy, earning a record-breaking fourth title in the special classification on Saturday.



Due to the ongoing investigation, the results will remain provisional until a decision is made by race officials. For this reason, points standings will also be issued in due course. EuroNASCAR 2 Final 2 will take place on Sunday at the Circuit Zolder. Once results are official, EuroNASCAR will provide a full race report for EuroNASCAR 2 Final 1.



NWES PR