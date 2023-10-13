Flowdynamics Drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams Making First 2023 Appearances at Mohave on Saturday

For the first time in the 2023 season, the Flowdynamics USAC/CRA Sprint Car team and its drivers, Matt McCarthy, and Logan Williams, are headed to the Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday night, October 14th. The last time the team visited the popular Grand Canyon State track was a year ago last weekend.

Saturday’s race will be the sixth of the year for Riverside, California’s McCarthy, and the eighth of the year for Yorba Linda, California-based Williams. In his previous five starts this year, McCarthy, the 2017 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, has three top-10 finishes. His best result of the season thus far came three weeks ago when he went from 11th on the start to finish sixth in the 30-lap main event on the team’s home track, Perris Auto Speedway.

For Williams, the son of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Rip Williams, he enters the event with three top-five finishes and four top-10s in his seven series starts this year. The best result of the current campaign for the 2013 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns champion and 2014 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year came when he placed fourth at Perris in June.

Last season when the USAC/CRA Series visited Mohave Valley Raceway two times, McCarthy placed 10th each night. Williams, through no fault of his own, placed 16th and 22nd.

While neither of the Flowdynamics drivers are racing for points this season, Williams is 11th in the championship standings. He could easily advance to the 10th place position on Saturday as he is only 16 points out of the spot. McCarthy is 16th, just one point shy of the 15th-place driver.

If you would like to see McCarthy and Williams in action and meet the racers on Saturday, the Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 E. Laguna in Mohave Valley, Arizona. It is just minutes away from the Colorado River and only 20 minutes from Laughlin, Nevada. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $25.00. For seniors 60 and over and active military with proper ID, it is $20.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $5.00. Children five and under are free and parking is free as well. It is cash only for tickets (no ATMs on site). Concessions, souvenirs, and the beer garden take cash or cards. For more information, the track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone is (928) 346-6000.

Whenever you get the chance to meet the Flowdynamics drivers in person, be sure to visit them in the pits. They will be glad to sign autographs for you and each will have their fine-looking team shirts available.

If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West Coast’s most prominent sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., PurgePlugs.com, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, JFK Design Build, So Cal Racing Fuel, and Full Throttle Lift.

Flowdynamics PR