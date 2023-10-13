Reif's Home Turf Awaits at The Bullring

No Place Like Home … Tanner Reif enters the home stretch of the ARCA Menards Series West season at his home track at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). The Las Vegas, Nev. native has an immense amount of experience at “The Bullring” and has continued to race Legends cars at his home track this season while driving the No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS. Rief comes home with momentum from a third-place finish two weeks ago at All-American Speedway (AAS), which tied his season high result. With three races remaining, Reif is within reach of advancing several positions in the championship standings, only eight points out of fifth and just 14 markers out of second.

Short Track Strength … Through nine of 12 events, Reif and the NAPA Auto Care team have excelled on the short track portion of the schedule. Six races have been contested on ovals shorter than one mile and Rief has posted top-five finishes in four of those races. His podium result at Bill McAnally Racing’s home track at AAS matched his season high third-place run that he recorded at Irwindale Speedway in July. Reif has just one finish worse than seventh in the six short track races and looks to extend that streak at his own home track.

Won ‘Em All … BMR has the unique distinction of winning on all three oval tracks on the LVMS property. In 2001, Brendan Gaughan won on the LVMS 1.5-mile tri oval, while Austin Cameron and Jim Inglebright followed with wins at "The Bullring" in 2002 and 2003, respectively. Hailie Deegan went to victory lane on the LVMS Dirt Track in 2019 and Gracie Trotter added another win at "The Bullring" in 2020.

Chassis Selections … Reif will pilot chassis No. 91 from the BMR stable for the second-consecutive race. He most recently drove this Chevrolet SS at AAS on September 30th and scored his first top-five finish of the season in chassis No. 91 at Irwindale in April.

Tune In … Saturday night’s 150-lapper at “The Bullring” will be streamed live on FloRacing ( floracing.com ). Tape delayed coverage will air on CNBC at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 28th. Stay connected with the NAPA Auto Care team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Tanner Reif Quote:

On racing at his home track:

“I’m super excited this week and to be able to race at home. Our NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS left Roseville really fast last week and we were up front contending for the win. I certainly think we can do it again this week. The Bullring is just that, a bullring, and it’s a fun track with some cool quirks. I think we’ll be really competitive again and we have a great chance to gain some ground in the point standings.”