Eddie Tafoya Takes Aim At Mohave Valley Raceway Win This Saturday Night

Fresh off his first appearance in his native California in more than five months, Eddie Tafoya Jr. will cross the state line and head for this Saturday’s USAC/CRA race at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. It will be the handsome 26-year-old driver’s third-ever appearance at the track that is located about five minutes from the Colorado River.

In 2023, Chino Hills, California racer Tafoya has not been points racing. Concentrating most on the USAC National Sprint Car circuit, Saturday will only be his fifth start in California-based USAC/CRA competition. One of the previous three races was at Mohave Valley when he finished 12th on the banked 1/3 mile clay oval. His best finish in the four races with USAC/CRA this year was an eighth at Perris on April 15th.

The first time Tafoya laid eyes on the Mohave Valley Raceway was on April 23, 2022. Although he had never been to the track before, he recorded his second-best finish of the year when he placed third. That was only surpassed by a second at Cocopah in January. He came back one more time before the season ended and raced to an eighth-place result.

While the eighth-place finish on April 15th was his best in USAC/CRA in 2023, it was destined to be eclipsed at his last race at Perris Auto Speedway on September 23rd. On that night Tafoya earned the second Woodland Auto Display USAC/CRA Fast Qualifier award of his career. The first came at the Ventura Raceway in 2022.

After the impressive qualifying effort, Tafoya started sixth and he finished fourth in the first heat race at Perris. Like his heat, he started the main in sixth. He steered his gorgeous #51T forward to second place and was chasing the leader when a heart-breaking flat tire ended his race with seven laps to go. Instead of a possible win, he was saddled with an 18th-place finish.

Eddie is focused on Saturday’s race at Mohave Valley. At press time he was undecided on whether he would be racing at next week’s two-day show at the Imperial Valley Raceway. However, he is sure he will be at the Western World Championships at the Cocopah Speedway on November 3rd and 4th and the USAC/CRA season-ender at Perris Auto Speedway on November 11th.

For the West Coast driver, Saturday will be his 25th race of the 2023 campaign. The first 24 races were in nine different states. Indiana leads the way in that category as Tafoya has raced on “Hoosier Soil” 11 times this year.” In addition to the 24 races he has already started, he has also been frustrated by rainouts eight times this year.

For fans who want to see Tafoya on the racy Grand Canyon State track on Saturday, the Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 E. Laguna in Mohave Valley, Arizona. It is just minutes away from the Colorado River and only 20 minutes from Laughlin, Nevada. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $25.00. For seniors 60 and over and active military with proper ID, it is $20.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $5.00. Children five and under are free and parking is free as well. It is cash only for tickets (no ATMs on site). Concessions, souvenirs, and the beer garden take cash or cards. For more information, the track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone is (928) 346-6000.

