Wyoming County International Speedway “The Bullring” and Race of Champions Management Agree to Postpone “The Shootout” to Sunday, October 29, 2023 Due to Inclement Forecast

After continuing to review the current forecast which includes inclement weather, Wyoming County International Speedway “The Bullring” and Race of Champions Family of Series management has agreed to postpone “The Shootout” until Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The current schedule will be maintained with gates opening at 10:00am, practice at 11:30am and racing at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 29.

“The Shootout” highlights the final races for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified; Race of Champions Super Stock; Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash and the Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

