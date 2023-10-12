Three Sexton Gatlin Racing Drivers Competing at the Mohave Valley Raceway on Saturday

Sexton Gatlin Racing is bringing three cars for this Saturday’s open-wheel racing program at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. Nineteen-year-old Grant Sexton, who has a big lead in the 2023 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year chase, will be there in his immaculate #22 410 sprint car. His 20-year-old brother Dalton and his father Brent will be competing in the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint/California Lightning Sprint Cars Best of the West Series.

Personable Grant comes back to the track where he notched his second-best 2023 finish in the USAC/CRA Series when he placed sixth in the main event in early May. His only better finish came on June 24th at the Bakersfield Speedway when he drove past the checkered flag in fifth. His other appearance at Mohave this year yielded a 13th-place result on April 1st.

In addition to leading the Rookie of the Year chase, Grant is eighth in USAC/CRA points. The youngster has been in the top 10 most of the year. In addition, the Lakeside, California SGR driver is no stranger to the victory circle at Mohave Valley. The 2021 POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series champion won a thrilling lightning main there last October.

Brent and Dalton will both be competing in the CLS/SWLS portion of the show. For Dalton, it will only be his third race of the 2023 campaign. On the other hand, Brent is trying to win the SWLS title for the second consecutive season. He enters Saturday’s race third in the series standings with five races to go. He trails the leader by 192 points.

When it comes to SWLS races at Mohave, SGR has dominated the action. Dating back to the first race at the track in 2021, SGR has won four of the five mains including the last four in a row. Brent has three of those wins and Grant has the other. At the last SWLS race at the track in April, Brent beat five-time CLS champion Bobby Michnowicz of Oak Hills and California Highway Patrol officer Jeff Dyer of Yucca Valley to the checkers. All three will be on hand to battle again on Saturday.

Fans can find the Mohave Valley Raceway at 2750 E. Laguna in Mohave Valley, Arizona. The track is just minutes away from the Colorado River and only 20 minutes from Laughlin, Nevada. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $25.00. For seniors 60 and over and active military with proper ID, it is $20.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $5.00. Children five and under are free and parking is free as well. It is cash only for tickets (no ATMs on site). Concessions, souvenirs, and the beer garden take cash or cards. For more information, the track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone is (928) 346-6000.

If you or your company are interested in becoming a partner with Sexton Gatlin Racing in 2023, please call (619) 454-6945 or E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mail to.

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Keys Brothers, East County Electric Works, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, and Swift Powdercoat.

