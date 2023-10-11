“The Postman” Added to Winchester 400 Broadcast Sunday

The Motor Racing Network (MRN)’s Steve Post will join the broadcast for the 52nd Running of the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel on Sunday, October 15, patrolling the pits for ASA’s return to the half-mile.

The Pennsylvania native started his announcing career at Penn Can Speedway before making the move to North Carolina to carve out a full-time career in motorsports. He joined MRN in 2003 and has been a pit reporter for MRN’s NASCAR coverage for 20 years. Along with his MRN duties, he is also the PA announcer for the Summer Shootout Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the host of Winged Nation, covering Sprint Car racing on MAVTV.

With an annual schedule that takes him to racetracks all around the country for various disciplines, the Winchester 400 has always been a race on Post’s bucket list. When the opportunity to be a part of the broadcast for the crown jewel came to be, it became an easy decision to attend his first Winchester 400.

“I go to a lot of races with my MRN stuff and with Winged Nation. Last year, I went to 160 races, which is a personal high. I got to the end of last year and said I don’t want to go to 160 races, but I want to go to some big events,” said Post. “When the MRN NASCAR schedule came out I started plugging in big events I could attend. For the Winchester 400, which was on that list, worked for this weekend. I went all summer long thinking okay, I’m going to get a marquee bucket list race in this fall with the Winchester 400. It’s been on the calendar in pencil since the beginning of the year.

“When the opportunity to be on the broadcast came, then it became a no-brainer because not only to be a part of such a historical event, but to be able to share the excitement of this special event and the history of this race and the winners of this race. To be able to be a part of telling the story of this race and ultimately at the end of the day stand there in victory lane with a driver whose life has been changed by winning the races makes this a fantastic weekend.”

It'll be Post’s first time at Winchester Speedway, adding the Indiana half-mile to his list while also attending races in North Carolina and West Virginia on his way out to the Midwest. Winchester will be his 238th track visited, and he’s looking forward to his first Winchester 400 experience.

“I cannot wait to get up there. I’ve never been to the track before. I can’t wait to see the place, I can’t wait to feel the vibe, feel the excitement, feel the energy, and I can’t wait to see who manages this grueling race best and change their career by winning one of the crown jewels of Super Late Model racing.”

The Winchester 400 will be broadcasted live on Sunday, October 15 on RacingAmerica.TV, MidwestTour.TV and TrackTV.com; with a tape-delayed broadcast set for Monday, October 23 at 8:00pm ET on MAVTV. Friday and Saturday’s racing action will be live on Racing America for subscribers. Go to https://starsnationaltour.com/watch/ for more information.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets can be purchased by calling the track office at (765)584-9701 during office hours.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Jesse Love is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in Glass City 200 on September 16.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

