NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Combine presents huge opportunity for aspiring racers

To get to Florence Motor Speedway, you drive through the cotton fields surrounding NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough’s home town, pass a country store called “Becky’s Place” and turn right off East Smith Street.

Follow a sandy dirt road a few hundred yards to the speedway, climb a set of rickety wooden stairs, and you’re on top of the main grandstand at this jewel of a short track.

To the 13 NASCAR Drive for Diversity aspirants who tested their skills in late model stock cars on Wednesday, however, Florence is more than just a 0.4-mile bullring. For them, it’s a Field of Dreams.

Lanie Buice started racing when she was 10-years old, and she hopes her performance in NASCAR’s two-day Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine will continue to advance a career that began with the chance visit to a go-kart shop.

“I was driving with my dad to work one day, and I saw a go-kart shop on the side of the road,” said Buice, now 16, after turning her first laps at Florence. “I had one of those little lawn go-karts when I was younger, and I saw the go-kart shop, and I begged him to take me in…

“The next week, we had a go-kart, and we went to the track. We went every single week and just made laps, made laps, made laps at a lot of different tracks. We tried to move around a lot and tried to develop me.

“I thought I’d be in go-karts forever, but I flipped the go-kart when I was 13 years old—right when COVID hit and we were practicing—and I broke my collarbone. Mama was like, ‘Hey, I think we should try something else.’”

The “something else” was a shift to Legends Cars at Atlanta Motor Speedway, embarking on the same career arc that has carried Joey Logano to two NASCAR Cup Series championships. Proficiency in Legends led Buice to Pro Late Models and the CARS Tour.

Late model racing has taken Buice to a wide variety of speedways, from Florence to three legendary North Carolina short tracks—Hickory Motor Speedway, Tri-Country Speedway (Lenoir) and Caraway Speedway (Asheboro).

The invitation to the Drive for Diversity Combine affords Buice the opportunity to take the next step in her career under the banner of Rev Racing, the competition arm of the D4D program.

“Being a candidate for the Drive for Diversity is huge to me and my family,” Buice said. “I know it’s a huge deal for other drivers just like me. We don’t have the funding to continue to develop higher-up. Really, I depend on sponsors to put me on the track on the weekends.

“I’ll be extremely thankful if I’m chosen to be one of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity drivers… I don’t want to stop. I want to keep going. I love it.”

Interestingly, the D4D drivers aren’t told their lap times either during or after their runs in the late models. Buice thought she did well but had no way of knowing exactly how fast she ran. That’s by design.

“It matters to us at the end of the day, as far as the evaluation,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR vice president of diversity and inclusion. “But we don’t want them as focused on that, because there are other things that go into the evaluation.

“How are they able to adapt? How are they able to take the feedback and coaching they’re given from the competition staff and apply it and translate that to speed? Also, how consistent they are and how much improvement they may make.”

The evaluations, which include Tuesday’s go-kart session in Concord, N.C., the late model trials in Florence as well as a media component, will determine this year’s D4D class, which will be announced later this year.

Buice and the other hopefuls will be waiting to hear if they have made the cut.

Now a junior in high school, Buice has transitioned to online learning through a program offered by Liberty University.

“It gives me a lot of freedom to work on iRacing, to go to the gym and continue to try to develop my racing career…

“I absolutely love racing. It is my element. I thrive in it. I love talking to people—everything about it. Being at the race track all the time really helps. I’d rather do that over going to a homecoming or a prom or something—I really don’t have an interest in that.

“I want to be at the race track.”