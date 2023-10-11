The 2024 EuroNASCAR calendar is here!

2024 will usher the continuous expansion of NASCAR in Europe. EuroNASCAR, the best European touring car series, will take the Pure Racing atmosphere of its American Festivals to seven different countries for a total of 28 races to crown the NASCAR European Champion alongside. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will return to oval racing with the addition of a seventh NASCAR GP at Raceway Venray, Netherlands and a returning playoff format, four races awarding double points during Semi-Finals at Oschersleben, Germany and Finals at Zolder, Belgium.



“This 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series calendar is the best in the Series history! Each one of these destinations brings its own flavour and identity to the NASCAR Official Championship, providing fans, teams and drivers a great diversity of racing experiences. We can’t thank our fantastic circuit partners enough, each one of them sharing the same ambition to build great American Festivals to entertain tens of thousands of fans and families. This 2024 season will be another big step in the development of NASCAR in Europe,” said NWES president and CEO Jerome Galpin.



On April 13-14, Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo will host the traditional season opener NASCAR GP SPAIN for the tenth time. The splendid 4 km track will also welcome the series Prologue – a day of pre-season testing – on April 11.



The NASCAR GP ITALY will change dates to become the second event of the 2024 season and benefit from the Roman dolce vita atmosphere in May: the American Festival of Rome will take place at the Autodromo di Vallelunga on May 18-19.



Circuit Brands Hatch and the hugely popular American SpeedFest XI will once again highlight the month of June. The NASCAR GP UK will gather tens of thousands of fans at the iconic Indy Circuit on June 8-9 to crown the king of Brands Hatch.



Three weeks later on June 29-30, the brand new OVAL GP will be held on the high-banking half-mile oval of Raceway Venray, marking NASCAR Whelen Euro Series' return to an oval track for the first time since 2019. This unique event will be the sole NASCAR Oval race outside of the Americas.



After the summer break, the EuroNASCAR action will resume on August 31st and September 1st, when the official European NASCAR series visit Autodrom Most for the fifth edition of NASCAR GP CZECH REPUBLIC. This exciting weekend will end the regular season and determine the classifications before entering the Playoffs, after all drivers dropped their two worst results.



The EuroNASCAR will launch the Playoffs in Germany for the SEMI-FINALS on September 21-22. The pressure will be on with double points on the line. Motorsport Arena Oschersleben will welcome EuroNASCAR for the second time following a spectacular debut in 2023.



The season will culminate in Belgium at Circuit Zolder on October 12-13. The legendary track in the Limburg forest will host the EuroNASCAR FINALS for the seventh time with four nail-biting NASCAR races to crown the NASCAR Champion as well as Cups and Trophies winners .



Who is going to raise the Tijey trophy to the sky in the 13th season of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series? A new season is ready to begin for EuroNASCAR. Don’t miss a single lap of the battle to crown the 2024 NASCAR European Champion.

NWES PR