Expected Entry List Released For Winchester 400

The expected entry list for the 52nd Running of the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel has been released.

Leading off the list of entries is none other than defending Winchester 400 champion Stephen Nasse. Fresh off his first Super Late Model win of the year at Five Flags Speedway in September, the Florida driver heads to Winchester with Anthony Campi Racing for their second race together as Nasse searches for his third Winchester rifle.

The only other former winner entered is NASCAR national series driver Noah Gragson. He joins Rette Jones Racing for his third start of the year with the series and his first Winchester 400 appearance since his win in 2017.

ASA STARS National Tour points leader Ty Majeski is making his long-awaited debut in the Winchester 400 as he looks to close out on the inaugural series title. He is joined by championship competitors Cole Butcher and Gio Ruggiero, and past Winchester Speedway Super Late Model winners William Sawalich and Dalton Armstrong.

The full entry list can be found here.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets can be purchased by calling the track office at (765)584-9701 during office hours.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Jesse Love is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in Glass City 200 on September 16.

