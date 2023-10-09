NASCAR and Rev Racing Announce Participants in Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine

NASCAR and Rev Racing announced today the names of 15 drivers participating in the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine taking place on October 9-11 in Concord, N.C., and Florence, S.C. This marks the second year for Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider and the Official Auto Parts Retailer of NASCAR, serving as the primary sponsor of the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine.

Drivers from around the United States and several countries applied to the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program hoping to be selected. After going through a careful process, 15 drivers were chosen to travel to Concord, N.C, and Florence, S.C, to be evaluated by judges from across the NASCAR industry. Each participant will be assessed in different areas, from physical fitness and on-track performance to media and marketing skills.

"We look forward to working closely with the drivers selected this year. It’s a strong group of young talent and we’re excited by the level of competition we hope to see over the three-day combine,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s VP of Diversity and Inclusion. “We are also excited to have Advance Auto Parts back with us for a second year. They share our passion for advancing inclusion and representation within the next generation of drivers; it is a partnership based on shared values.”

“We could not be more thrilled about the growth of our race team over the last several years,” said Max Siegel, Rev Racing owner. “We have a solid vision for Rev Racing moving into the future and as an organization, we have never been more positioned for advancement and success. We are energized by the high level of participating athletes and look forward to building the best driver class for 2024.”

The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program was created in 2004 to develop and train top drivers from diverse backgrounds and experiences, both on and off the track. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez and Kyle Larson are alumni of the program, which is operated by Rev Racing in Concord, N.C.

“Our team is delighted to participate in such a meaningful program that provides valuable opportunities for the next generation of racing talent,” said Samantha Avivi, Advance’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are cornerstones for the Advance brand, and we’re looking forward to working with NASCAR, Rev Racing and this year’s impressive class of drivers to help build their careers in the sport.”

The entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) and Advance My Track Challenge, Advance is dedicated to enhancing the experience for race fans, drivers and teams at NASCAR’s Home Tracks across North America. As a partner of the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine, the retailer continues to expand its presence in the sport.

This year’s candidates were evaluated based on applications, references and previous on-track performance by a panel comprised of NASCAR executives and industry members.

The 2023 combine features the following drivers:

Name Age Hometown Car Type Lanie Buice 16 Jackson, Georgia Late Model Stock Justin Campbell 18 Griffin, Georgia Late Model Stock Cameron Carraway 13 Castro Valley, CA Restricted Late Model, Micro Sprints TJ DeCaire 16 Land O’ Lakes, Florida Pro/Super Late Model Stock Eloy López Falcón 18 Mexico City, Mexico U.S. Legends Car/NASCAR Mexico Challenge Arthur Gama 18 Porto Alegre, Brazil NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race Caleb Johnson 15 Denver, Colorado Pro Late Model, U.S. Legend Car Cassidy Keitt 14 Lexington, North Carolina INEX U.S. Legends Car Nathan Lyons 14 Concord, North Carolina U.S. Legend Car Jalen Mack 18 Chino Hills, California Pro Late Model Jayda Mack 14 Chino Hills, California Pro Late Model LaQuan McCoy Jr. 12 Fort Mill, South Carolina INEX Bandolero Paige Rogers 20 New Haven, IN Late Model Stock, Pro Late Model Regina Sirvent 20 Mexico City, Mexico NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series, Late Model Stock Lucas Vera 16 Charlotte, NC U.S. Legend Car

NASCAR PR