Champions Decided in Exciting Season Finale at Delta Speedway

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union concluded its championship points racing Micro Sprint season on Saturday night, with all four track champions locked out of victory lane in the feature event yet winning the season long war for their coveted $1000-to-win titles. Drivers competed on the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for the 14th points race of the season.



Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley led the winged Super 600 time trials while San Jose’s Nate Matherly and Madera’s Logan Trevino were the heat race victors. The 30-lap feature lined up Sharp and Rocklin’s Tucker Lacaze on the front row in search of the $500 prize.



2023 champion Austin Wood of Sacramento advanced to second by lap seven and stayed within arms length of Sharp all the way to the checkered flag. Sharp claimed victory, Wood claimed the title from second and Lacaze settled for third. Matherly and 2022 champion Nikko Panella of Stockton were the balance of the top-five finishers.



Panella featured heavily in the Non-Wing season finale, opening the festivities with a quick-time in qualifying. Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff and 2023 champion Wood won the heat races. Perkins started on the pole for the 30-lap finale next to Stockton’s Brent Brooks.



Madera Ranchos’ Dalton Hill took the lead on lap 13. Panella moved forward from fourth on the grid, seizing the lead on lap 27 from Hill. Panella earned the $500 win over Hill, Perkins, Sharp, and Lacaze. Wood’s seventh place finish was enough to preserve the championship.



Josiah Vega led Restricted qualifying while heat races were claimed by Manteca’s Brody Rubio and TK O’Brien. Stockton’s Vito Celli led all 25-laps for the $300 win with 2022 champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta in second. Vega, O’Brien, and Rubio rounded out the top-five. 2023 champion Nathan Ward did not participate in the feature but won the championship. A special Non-Wing exhibition feature was held, claimed by Mauldin as one of the few drivers in the event with prior Non-Wing experience.



Jr. Sprints also saw the champion kept out of the winner’s circle. Nathan Fernandez of Tracy, and champion Briggs Davis split the heat races. Fernandez then topped Davis in the $200 to win, 20-lap season finale for Delta’s youngest drivers. Maya Mauldin, Heston Stepps, and David Anderson were the balance of the top-five. Jr. Sprints also did a Non-Wing exhibition, won by Haven Sherman.



Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union concludes its season with the exciting Turkey Bowl XXIV on October 27-28!



Delta Speedway Results – October 7, 2023 Championship Night



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 24S-Izaak Sharp[1]; 2. 2-Austin Wood[4]; 3. 19X-Tucker LaCaze[2]; 4. 19-Nate Matherly[3]; 5. 73-Nikko Panella[6]; 6. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[10]; 7. 7T-Logan Trevino[8]; 8. 30-Isabel Barnes[9]; 9. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[11]; 10. (DNF) 27-Brandon Carey[5]; 11. (DNS) 12-Alex Panella



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 73-Nikko Panella[4]; 2. 20-Dalton Hill[5]; 3. 35-Carsen Perkins[1]; 4. 24S-Izaak Sharp[8]; 5. 19-Tucker LaCaze[6]; 6. 21-Danny Carroll[9]; 7. 2-Austin Wood[3]; 8. 82-Brent Brooks[2]; 9. 66A-Aiden Bailey[10]; 10. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[11]; 11. 37H-Ryan Holden[7]; 12. 2T-Trevor Rodriguez[12]; 13. 1SJ-Ryan Carter[13]; 14. 99R-Buddy Chappell[14]; 15. 27JR-Angel Cappas[15]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 29V-Vito Celli `[1]; 2. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[3]; 3. 75-Josiah Vega[4]; 4. 76-TK OBrien[2]; 5. 25R-Brody Rubio[6]; 6. 98-Hayden Stepps[9]; 7. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[5]; 8. 58C-Clay Mibach[7]; 9. 09N-AJ Neilson[8]; 10. 5-Kellan Harper[10]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[1]; 2. 96-Briggs Davis[3]; 3. 55X-Maya Mauldin[2]; 4. 99-Heston Stepps[4]; 5. 3D-David Anderson[6]; 6. 12-Haven Sherman[5]; 7. 11E-Easton Wright[8]; 8. 55J-Jayden Carey[7]; 9. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[9]



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR