Majeski Takes a $10k Ultimate Challenge for Sunday’s Oktoberfest 200

Former ASA Midwest Tour champion and current ASA STARS National Tour leader Ty Majeski will take the “Ultimate Challenge” for Sunday’s Oktoberfest 200 at the 54th Annual Oktoberfest Race Weekend at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem, Wisconsin.

Majeski, who set a fast time of 18.683 seconds, agreed in pre-race ceremonies to take the challenge that will pay a minimum of $10,000 if Majeski starts from the tail of the field and wins the 200-lap season finale.

Dalton Zehr was second in qualifying with former Oktoberfest 200 winner Dan Fredrickson was third. Defending Oktoberfest 200 winner Andrew Morrissey was fourth and Levon Van Der Geest was fifth.

Current ASA Midwest Tour point leader Gabe Sommers qualified sixth and has put himself in a good spot to claim his first ASAMT title on on Sunday.

On Saturday night, the ASAMT Stars & Cars had their dashes and qualifier race.

14-year-old Ty Fredrickson held off Matt Henderson to win the odd dash.

Current ASAMT Rookie of the Year leader Bryan Syer-Keske won the even heat.

Justin Mondeik won the qualifier race with Barrett Polhemus in second.

The final day of the 54th Annual Oktoberfest Race Weekend will get underway on Sunday morning with a pancake breakfast starting at 7:30am. On track autograph session at noon with racing at noon.

Can’t make it to the track, watch it live on Midwesttour.tv.

ASA STARS PR