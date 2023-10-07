Sunday, Oct 08

ARCA: William Sawalich Wins Season Finale Shore Lunch 200 at Toledo Featured

Racing News
Saturday, Oct 07 59
ARCA: William Sawalich Wins Season Finale Shore Lunch 200 at Toledo ARCA

The ARCA Menards Series capped its 2023 season on Saturday at Toledo Speedway in Toledo, Ohio. Jesse Love, clinching the series title the last time out at Salem Speedway, sat quickest in practice before winning the pole in qualifying. The Shore Lunch 200 featured 18 entries.

William Sawalich started beside 2023 national champion Jesse Love on the grid at the green flag. Sawalich, winning the ARCA Menards Series East championship three weekends ago at Bristol Motor Speedway, took the lead from Love with about 45 laps complete.

The two drivers traded the lead a couple of times more before Sawalich took the checkered flag for the fourth time of the season. The driver ends the ARCA national series season with four wins, 11 top five, and 12 top 10s. 

2023 champion Jesse Love finishes second by 1.162 seconds behind Sawalich. 

Winning 10 of 20 races, or precisely 50% of the events in 2023, Love finished the year with 17 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes.

Sean Hingorani finished third while Andres Perez and Christian Rose rounded out the top five.

Taking top 10s were Mason Ludwig, Andy Jankowiak, Frankie Muniz, Dylan Smith, and Stephanie Moyer. 

Four caution flags slowed the Shore Lunch 200 with two being for on-track incidents.

The No. 06 of Nate Moeller spun on lap 98 while the other incident included Dylan Smith, Jon Garrett, and Jankowiak in turn two on lap 144. Moeller finished 13th while Garrett finished 15th.

The ARCA Menards Series moves into its offseason. Stay tuned to SpeedwayDigest.com all winter long for updates!

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Cretacci Honoring Crew Chief, Former Winchester 400 Winner With Throwback Scheme Luke Horning Scores First DIRTcar Pro Stock Super DIRT Week Title, Series Championship »
Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

Latest from Brett Winningham

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.