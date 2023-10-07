Cretacci Honoring Crew Chief, Former Winchester 400 Winner With Throwback Scheme

Jaden Cretacci has had 1999 Winchester 400 winner and former USAR Hooters Pro Cup Series champion Brian Ross as a crew chief ever since he started racing as a kid. So it’s only fitting that the Walkerton, IN native makes his ASA STARS National Tour debut at the Winchester 400 donning a throwback scheme from his crew chief’s Pro Cup days.

Cretacci and Ross a fixture in the Outlaw Super Late Model ranks in Northern Indiana, where he’s a former South Bend Motor Speedway track champion. He also finished second in the Summer Sizzler at New Paris Speedway back in August.

He is looking forward to getting the chance to run a Brian Ross scheme at a race where he’s a former winner at.

“He’s helped us out a lot on the cars setup-wise and helping put cars back together when we have unfortunate incidents. He’s been super great to work with, super helpful,” said Cretacci. “He teaches me and helps me on setups to make the car work better.”

“He’s been with us since I started, so like 12 years. I’m excited to get to do a little tribute to him.”

With most tracks in the area Cretacci calls home being quarter-miles and 3/8ths miles and relatively flat, the half-mile Winchester Speedway presents a completely different challenge with its 37 degrees of banking.

That doesn’t even mention how different a Late Model drives with an Outlaw body compared to a Template body. He has Template Late Model experience as a past JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Rookie of the Year and in the Sportsman ranks around his home, and the difference with how the two drive is something that still has him surprised.

“With an Outlaw you can sail it super deep into the corners since there’s so much downforce, but the Template cars you have to back up the corners a little bit. At Plymouth (Motor Speedway) I run a Sportsman template there and it’s a huge difference with how you drive the cars. It’s insane how different you have to drive the cars and handle them to get them through the corner.”

The Winchester 400 was the only Template-bodied Super Late Model race Cretacci contested last year, and it will be the same for him in 2023. He explains why he makes the Winchester 400 an annual event.

“It’s how prestigious it is. We haven’t done the best with our (Template) Super Late Model yet but I think we’ve found some more speed in it. Winchester’s probably my all-time favorite track, I love the high banks and how close you can get to the wall and how fast it is up there. The load through the corners make that place a blast to run at.”

Cretacci will get a chance to make laps around Winchester in a test session before the weekend starts. He believes he and Ross are starting to find speed they’ve been missing with the car, and if the session goes well his hopes will be high for next Sunday’s race.

“We have testing on Wednesday or Thursday and we’re hoping to find speed in the car. That’s been our biggest struggle, we can’t find speed anywhere. We took it down to New Smyrna and the whole rear clip ripped out of the car from the load over there. That’s our big goal, and if we do hopefully we can finish the race and get a top-five with it.”

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets can be purchased by calling the track office at (765)584-9701 during office hours.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Jesse Love is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in Glass City 200 on September 16.

