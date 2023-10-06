Tommy Dunkel to Contest the George “Ziggy” Snider Classic Saturday at Kern County Raceway Park

This Saturday night, October 7th, Inland Rigging’s Tommy Dunkel will head to the George “Ziggy” Snider Classic at the beautiful Dirt Track at the Kern County Raceway Park for the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars final points race of 2023. It will be Dunkel’s fourth race with the series this year and his first at KCRP.

While contesting less than half of the series races (three so far) this season, Dunkel goes into Saturday 18th in points. While points have not been on his radar this year, a good run at KCRP could mathematically propel him all the way up to 13th.

All three of Dunkel’s 2023 USAC West Coast races in the series were at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway. His best finish of the three came three weeks ago when he steered the Inland Rigging #17A to an eighth-place finish. His other two races produced an 11th in May and a 19th when he was involved in a crash on June 17th.

From the Chili Bowl to USAC/CRA, USAC West Coast, VRA, and open comp races at the Imperial Valley Raceway, Saturday’s event will be Dunkel’s 13th start of his first full-season racing open wheel cars. Highlighting the year thus far is a win and a pair second place finishes at Ventura. All told he has six top-10 finishes in 2023.

Spectator gates for Saturday’s race at Kern County Raceway Park will open at 4:00 p.m. and opening ceremonies will begin at 6:20. Adult tickets are $25.00. Juniors 6-12 get in for $10.00. Children 5 and under are free. The track is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard, Interstate 5, and S Enos Lane in Bakersfield. The website is https://www.kernraceway.com/ and the office phone is (661) 835-1264.

Saturday will be the prelude for a busy month for the Inland Racing Team. On April 14th Brody Roa, the USAC/CRA Sprint Car series point leader, returns to action in his #17R at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. On the 20th and the 21st, both Roa and Dunkel will be slinging clay at the non-wing open competition sprint car race at the Imperial Valley Raceway.

Fans can pick up a 2023 Inland Rigging Racing Team shirt from the crew after the races or online brodyroa.com.

As always, Brody Roa would be more than happy to jump in a race car on his weekends off from the #17R. His entire schedule is printed below. If anybody wishes to contact him about open dates, they can do so at 714-932-7994 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The team wants to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Inland Rigging, Dunkel Farms, United Asset Sales, Osborne Speed & Machine, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, ALR Virtual Services, Burris Racing, Caltrol, Jambo Barbeque Pits, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs.

Inland Rigging PR