Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Aim to End Season on High Mark at Toledo Speedway

After a summer and early fall filled with lousy luck, the two turn to ARCA’s hometown track, looking to pull off the ultimate upset and end the season in Victory Lane.

Last weekend, despite battling throttle issues in his Salem (Ind.) Speedway debut, Muniz was able to soldier through the adversity and score his 10th top-10 finish of the season in the Atlas 200.

This weekend in Northern Ohio, Muniz is focused on delivering his best result of the season and, hopefully, his second top-five performance of his inaugural ARCA Menards Series season.

“I can’t believe the end of the season is here,” said Muniz. “To compete professionally and for a championship in the ARCA Menards Series has been a dream come true. While we could not challenge for the series title with our hiccups throughout the season, we have been able to fight hard and overcome our setbacks.

“Now, it’s time to go to Toledo Speedway this weekend and fight for the win.”

For the 18th time this season, Muniz will visit a new track on the ARCA Menards Series schedule and while Toledo Speedway may seem like a traditional half-mile short track from the outside, he has been informed by his crew chief and co-owner Mark Rette that Toledo is much more than it seems.

“I’ve been told that Toledo is a lot about finesse and throttle control,” added Muniz. “I think it is a short track that I will adapt to quickly and be able to find my groove from practice to qualifying and the race.

“Like most tracks on the schedule, I realize that track position will be important, and hopefully, we can capitalize on that and have one of our best runs of the season on Saturday afternoon.”

The Scottsdale, Ariz. native is also focused on points. With his finish at Salem, Muniz remains fourth in points and sits 26 points behind fellow rookie Christian Rose.

“I don’t know if we are going to be able to chase down Christian in points on Saturday, but we are going to give it a try,” added Muniz.

“Unfortunately, some of our bad luck has hit us in the points department and with the field so tight, it’s hard to make a significant recovery. We won’t go down, though, without a fight.”