VP Racing Extends Partnership With World of Outlaws, DIRTcar in Multi-Year Deal

VP Racing Fuels, Inc. has extended its partnership with the World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing in a multi-year deal to continue as the Official Fuel of World Racing Group.

Regarded worldwide as the leader in fuel and performance fluids, VP Racing Fuels has been the Official Fuel since 2018, providing industry-leading fuels for a number of World Racing Group’s series.

"We are ecstatic to build upon our relationship with World Racing Group (WRG),” said Chris Wall, Senior Director of East Coast Race Fuel Sales for VP Racing. “For many years, WRG has been a special experience among VP’s Official Fuel notorieties. Dirt circle track racing is part of VP's DNA, and to partner with a portfolio of series that are premier to this form of racing is exceptional.”

Among the series in that portfolio include, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Racing.

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership with VP Racing Fuels for several years to come,” said Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO. “They’ve set the standard for what racers expect from the best racing fuels and have gone beyond what’s expected to accommodate them.”

VP Racing Fuels also has a large presence during the biggest dirt race in the northeast, Super DIRT Week 51 at Oswego Speedway. The event is ongoing this week, leading to the prestigious Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Sunday, Oct. 8.

For more information about VP and its products for racers, enthusiasts, and general consumers, visit vpracingfuels.com.

DIRTcar Series PR