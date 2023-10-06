Curb Records, Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Named Title Sponsors For All American 400

The famed Curb Records and Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers have jumped on as the title sponsor for the 39th All American 400 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Friday, November 3 – Sunday, November 5.

Celebrating 60 years in business next year, Curb Records is one of the world’s leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb since 1964, Curb Records has achieved 435 number one records, over 1,500 Top Ten records and charted over 4,500 total records. With over a half century in operation, Curb Records has been influential in the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including: Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, LeAnn Rimes, The Judds, Dylan Scott, Sawyer Brown, for KING & COUNTRY, Wyn Starks, Wynonna, Lyle Lovett, Big Daddy Weave, Natalie Grant, Jo Dee Messina, Hannah Ellis, Mo Pitney, Hal Ketchum, and Desert Rose Band, among many others.

Curb also has a long history in motorsports with Curb Agajanian Performance Group. The group won two Indianapolis 500’s with Dan Wheldon (2011) and Alexander Rossi (2016) and won the 2022 Indianapolis Grand Prix with current driver Colton Herta. Curb has also earned five World of Outlaws titles and 14 USAC National Midget championships as a part-owner, was the car owner for Richard Petty’s 199th and 200th career wins at Daytona, and Dale Earnhardt won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 1980 in the Curb Productions car.

"We are excited to be the title sponsor for this event, partnering with the All American 400 and Big Machine Distillery. Curb Records has a wonderful history in motorsports, and we are thrilled it will continue during the All American 400 weekend this November” said Chairman of Curb Records Mike Curb.

Big Machine Records’ Founder & Chairman Scott Borchetta, also owner of Big Machine Distilleries and Big Machine Racing, has designated Vodka SPIKED Coolers as its racing brand and sponsor for this year’s All American 400. Founded in 2005 by Borchetta, current artists on the Big Machine Label Group roster include Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce, Lady A, Sheryl Crow, Rascal Flatts, Justin Moore, Brantley Gilbert, Brett Young, Riley Green, Midland, Brian Kelley (of Florida-Georgia Line) and many more. Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Taylor Swift have recorded for Big Machine in the past.

Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta has also been very active in motorsports. He is the reigning 2-time National Champion for the Sports Car Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and reigning Trans Am 2 Masters Champion. He also owns NASCAR Xfinity Series team, Big Machine Racing, making the playoffs in 2023 with driver Parker Kligerman. Additionally, he’s a three-time Super Truck track champion at the famed Nashville Fairgrounds (2003-2005) and was inducted into the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame in 2020. Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers is the title sponsor for the Super Trucks at Nashville.

The 39th Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 will feature the ASA STARS National Tour and their season finale, ASA’s first appearance at Nashville since 2003. Curb has won 17 NASCAR Craftsman Truck races with drivers Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger, Christian Eckes and driver Ty Majeski, who won at Indianapolis in 2023 and who leads the ASA STARS National Tour points standings with two races left and could enter All American 400 weekend with a shot at winning both NASCAR Truck Series and ASA STARS championships.

“We are excited to see Mike Curb and Scott Borchetta show their unwavering support of grassroots racing at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway” said Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent.

All American 400 weekend kicks off Friday night, November 3 with championships being decided for all six quarter-mile divisions. The Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, United States Air Force Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros will have their title fights conclude to kick off a big weekend of racing. The first green flag is slated for 6:30pm CT.

The 5/8th-mile opens up for the rest of the weekend, leading off with ASA STARS National Tour All American 400 GoFas Racing Pole Qualifying on Saturday, November 4. New for 2023 will be the local Pro Late Model division highlighting the racing card for Saturday night at the All American 400 with their championship race. Dylan Fetcho leads the standings by 21 points over Jackson Boone and Hunter Wright as he looks for his third track championship. The CRA Street Stocks and Vore’s Compact Touring Series will also be in action with non-points specials. Racing is set to begin at 5:00PM.

The main event on the weekend will have the stage all to themselves on Sunday, November 5 as the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour champion will be crowned in one of the Super Late Model crown jewels. The top Super Late Model drivers will duke it out for 300 laps for a shot at the famed Nashville guitar and $15,000.

The All American 400 was first contested in 1981 as a combination event between the ASA National Tour and the ALL-PRO Super Series. Butch Lindley took the win that day over Mark Martin and Dick Trickle after leading 207 laps. Jeff Purvis has three wins in the race, most all-time ahead of six other drivers with two.

Last year’s edition of the All American 400 saw eight different drivers lead laps during the race. Stephen Nasse held off the field on a green-white-checkered finish to claim his first All American 400 victory, just a couple weeks after winning another Super Late Model crown jewel at the Winchester 400.

A three-day grandstand ticket is $50.00, with single-day tickets also available. Advanced Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers All American 400 tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, go to our website at nashvillefairgroundsspeedway. racing. Follow us on Facebook at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, on Twitter at @RaceFairgrounds, and on Instagram at @nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.

