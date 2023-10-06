ARCA Menards Series at Toledo Speedway: Saturday's Shore Lunch 200 Presented by CGS Imaging Start Time Adjusted to 4:30 pm ET

The start time for Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200 Presented by CGS Imaging has been adjusted by 30 minutes, with the new green flag time set for 4:30 pm ET. The move provides more cushion between live FOX Sports programming blocks, reducing the opportunity for overlap.





“We have had an incredible season with our broadcast partners at FOX Sports,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “We appreciate them looking out for the fans who have followed us for the first 19 races of the season, and we are fortunate to be in a position to be flexible with the start time for the Shore Lunch 200 Presented by CGS Imaging at Toledo Speedway. We look forward to a great race on Saturday and we hope all of our dedicated fans will be watching, whether that’s in person at the track or at home on FS2.”