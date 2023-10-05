2024 USAC Sprint Season Launches with 7 Florida Races in February

For the 15th consecutive season, the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship campaign will launch in the state of Florida during the month of February.

In 2024, USAC National Sprint Cars’ trip to Florida will feature its biggest schedule of events ever with seven total races – five at Ocala’s Bubba Raceway Park and two at Barberville’s Volusia Speedway Park.

Leading off the 2024 season is the 15th annual edition of Winter Dirt Games at Bubba Raceway Park on Friday-Saturday, February 9-10, at the 3/8-mile D-shaped dirt track with a practice night set to begin the festivities on Thursday night, February 8. The first night of racing in Ocala on Friday will pay $6,000-to-win while Saturday night’s weekend capper will pay $7,500-to-win.

USAC National Sprint Car action then moves on down the road to Volusia Speedway Park on Monday-Tuesday, February 12-13, for two consecutive nights of racing on the half-mile dirt oval as part of the DIRTcar Nationals, culminating in a $10,000-to-win finale on Tuesday. As a change from this past year, the Volusia events will be full points-paying events.

Rounding out the Sunshine State trip is a return to Bubba Raceway Park for three more consecutive nights of USAC National Sprint Car racing on February 15-16-17. The first two nights will pay $6,000-to-win with Saturday night’s finale paying $10,000-to-win.

Additional information on times and ticket prices for the event will be made available in the coming months.

Thirty-three previous USAC National Sprint Car events have been held at Bubba Raceway Park since 2011. Brady Bacon and Kyle Cummins won features on each of the two nights back in February of 2023 in Ocala. USAC made its Volusia debut in February of 2023 with Jake Swanson and Daison Pursley coming home victorious. Brady Bacon and Damion Gardner are the all-time winningest USAC National Sprint Car drivers in the state of Florida with five victories apiece.

USAC racing and the “Sunshine State” have a history that dates back to the decade of the 1950s. In fact, the first three USAC Sprint Car races ever held took place in Florida in February of 1956. Bob Sweikert won the first such event at Southland Speedway in West Palm Beach, followed by Chuck Weyant at Jacksonville Speedway and Pat O’Connor at Medley Speedway in Miami.

USAC PR