NASCAR GP Germany’s top-5: 13.000 fans celebrated EuroNASCAR’s return to Germany

The first edition of the American Fest at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben was a great success. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series returned to Germany for the first time since 2019 and 13,000 spectators made the comeback a true paradise for NASCAR enthusiasts, motorsport fans and families. With a packed paddock show headlined by the unique NASCAR event, fans celebrated four thrilling races at the tricky circuit near Magdeburg. So many passionate German fans flooded the grandstands and campgrounds that it's no surprise they made up most of the top-5 highlights of the weekend at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben.



Fifth place: American guests on the grid



The Motorsport Arena Oschersleben invited several Americans to experience the first NASCAR race in Saxony-Anhalt, including the General Counsel of the United States of America, John R. Crosby, and the son of blues legend John Lee Hooker, John Lee Hooker Jr, who sang the US National Anthem! 3F Racing brought NASCAR broadcaster Jessie Punch and NASCAR Truck Series driver Ryan Vargas to the track. Punch served as Saturday's Grand Marshal. All of them told the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben and the NWES that the whole organization team created a beautiful event including concerts and animation that made the guests feel like they were at home in the United States of America.



Fourth place: 1.31 million impressions on social media



In addition to the packed grandstands at the track, social media once again proved to be an important window for fans around the world to follow the EuroNASCAR action. The NASCAR GP Germany marked an important point in the season as all drivers dropped their two worst results from the regular season after the Sunday finale. The action on track was incredible and many fans spent a lot of time on social media to watch the races, read breaking news and interact with other NASCAR fans. Especially on Instagram, the interaction rates had an exponential increase in the wake of the NASCAR GP Germany.



Third place: Home win for Dauenhauer and Bremotion



On Sunday, the German NASCAR fans were in a daze thanks to the maiden EuroNASCAR PRO race win of Tobias Dauenhauer from Mörlenbach and Bremotion from Frankfurt. The two-time runner-up in EuroNASCAR 2 knows the Victory Lane well but it was the first race win for the 26-year-old in the PRO category, making him the first ever German in history to win a premier race in the NASCAR world. Before Dauenhauer, Patrick Schober and Double V Racing scored their maiden EuroNASCAR 2 race win at the end of a thrilling race that was full of exciting moments.



Second place: Parade to Oschersleben



Driving the 400-horsepower pure V8 cars with H-pattern shifts and no electronic aids has become a fantastic and unique tradition in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. Following the footsteps of the events in Zolder, Most and Vallelunga, the teams brought the cars on public roads, escorted by the local police, to the center of the host town - in this case Oschersleben. The whole town was covered with US flags and the children greeted the drivers with homemade posters. Autograph sessions, interviews and line-dancing shows featuring Batman and Superman rounded out a perfect first-ever NASCAR parade in Germany that brought the cars to the people.



First place: 13,000 fans at the track



As the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben hosted a NASCAR race for the first time, it was unknown how many race fans would find their way to the fascinating track in the Magdeburger Börde. With 13,000 spectators at the track, all expectations were exceeded and with a really positive feedback from the fans at the track, the 2024 edition promises to be even more exciting. The bar was set high with hundreds of fans partying on the campsite next to the track, making the American Fest a true NASCAR event like in the USA.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will close out the 2023 season at Circuit Zolder on October 14-15. The NASCAR GP Belgium will host the EuroNASCAR Finals for the sixth time, and with four championship contenders and several trophy contenders in both championships, the four double-point races promise to go down to the wire. Qualifying and all races will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various TV services around the world.

NWES PR