Short Track Nationals Reset for October 19-21 Due to Excessive Rain!

Even with a new locale, it simply wouldn’t be the Short Track Nationals without some interaction with Mother Nature.

With the 36th edition of the American Sprint Car Series-sanctioned event set for Texarkana 67 Speedway this weekend after 35 years at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway, heavy rain overnight Wednesday and throughout the day with more expected through Thursday has left the facility unsuitable for racing action this weekend with the track and pit area already waterlogged.

As such, the event has been reset for the scheduled rain date of October 19-21.

The official statement from the track as posted on social media reads as follows:

“As bad as we hate to cancel this weekend's event, the track has received over 6” of rain with a lot more on the way. The facility is underwater. We will be postponing the event until October 19-21.Thank you to everyone that pre-entered and to the racers and fans that were committed to attending. We hope you will join us in two weeks. Drivers that pre-entered, if you cannot attend please send us a message for a refund of your entry fee."

The event will now kick off with the $4,646-to-win 16th Annual ASCS Mid-South Ralph Henson Memorial on Thursday, October 19, with the 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires & Ark-La-Tex Lawn and Landscape taking place on Friday and Saturday, October 20-21, culminating with the 41-lap, $20,000-to-win STN championship feature event.

There are currently 61 drivers from 15 different states entered for the event ASCS National Championship series-sanctioned event.

The Current Short Track Nationals Entries:

0-Mike Vaculik (Hot Springs, AR)

1-Sean McClelland (Tulsa, OK)

1d-Prestin Dalton (Millington, TN)

1jr-Steven Russell (Rochester, IL)

2-Whit Gastineau (Moore, OK)

2-Chase Porter (St. Joseph, MO)

2-Jason Shavers (Canton, MS)

2c-Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)

2T-Todd Bradford (Arlington, TN)

3-Howard Moore (Memphis, TN)

4-Tuesday Calderwood (Goodyear, AZ)

4-Chase Johnson (Penngrove, CA)

4x-Brad Bowden (Hernando, MS)

6-Koty Adams (Haughton, LA)

6-Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX)

G6-Cody Gardner (Benton, AR)

7c-Chris Morgan (Topeka, KS)

8m-Kade Morton (Coweta, OK)

9jr-Derek Hagar (Marion, AR)

10-Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

10-Brock Lemley (Sedro Woolley, WA)

10k-Dewayne White (Byhalia, MS)

11n-Harli White (Lindsay, OK)

12-Jeffrey Newell (Tulsa, OK)

12m-Greg Merritt (Nesbit, MS)

12x-Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

13-Chase Howard (Nesbit, MS)

14-Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

14T-Tim Estenson (Fargo, ND)

15h-Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX)

21m-Spencer Meredith (Hernando, MS)

22m-Rees Moran (Tulsa, OK)

23-Junior Jenkins (Greenville, TX)

23w-Conner Wray (Olive Branch, MS)

26-Marshall Skinner (W. Memphis, AR)

27J-Joseph Poe, Jr. (Scott, AR)

30-Joseph Miller (Cove, AR)

36-Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

43-Mark Smith (Sunbury, PA)

44-Ronny Howard (Nesbit, MS)

44-Chris Martin (Ankeny, IA)

45-Mark Huddleston (Genoa, AR)

45x-Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

47-Dale Howard (Byhalia, MS)

47-Sammy Swindell (Germantown, TN)

52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

55b-Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71-Channin Tankersley (Arlington, TX)

71b-Brady Baker (Alexander, AR)

79-Gage Montgomery (Fredericktown, MO)

85-Josh McCord (Bossier City, LA)

87J-Jace Park (Overland Park, KS)

88-Austin McCarl (Altoona, IA)

91-Michael Day (Farmersville, TX)

91-Zach Pringle (Benton, AR)

91a-Ernie Ainsworth (Bartlett, TN)

95-Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

98p-Miles Paulus (Marshall, MO)

122-Lane Warner (Bloomfield, MO)

132-Jamie Manley (Memphis, TN)

938-Bradley Fezard (Bonnerdale, AR)

Pre-Entry Deadline

The pre-entry deadline of October 2 has passed, however post-entries will be $150 with no driver pit pass included. Entries may be submitted at https://www. 67speedwayoftexarkana.com/ driverinfo/.

There is no pre-entry for the Ralph Henson Memorial.

The Pertinent Info:

The What: 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires & Ark-Law-Tex Lawn and Landscape.

The Where: Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR). Texarkana 67 Speedway is located east of Texarkana to I-30 Exit 7, then 0.5 miles southeast on SR 108 then 2.6 miles northeast on US 67.

The When: October 19-21, 2023.

October 19 - Ralph Henson Memorial

October 20 – STN Preliminary action culminating with Twin 25-lap features.

October 21 – STN Championship culminating with $20,000 to win finale.

The Mufflers: Leave ‘em at home, no mufflers required for the event.

The Format: Thursday’s Ralph Henson Memorial will be contested under standard ASCS Mid-South Region format with one of top three finishers eligible for Saturday STN provisional if needed.

Friday’s preliminary event will be contested under a derivative of the All Star Circuit of Champions format, with group qualifying establishing heat race lineups with an invert of four in each heat race. The Friday preliminary will conclude with Twin-25 lap features that each offer up $1,500 to win.

The top two from each of the Twin 25-lap features will be locked into Saturday night’s Pole Dash and the championship main event.

Friday event points accumulated will be carried over to Saturday night, with another set of heats utilizing passing points added to the Friday total to set the championship feature lineups. The top two in combined points from Friday night and the Saturday heat races with join Friday’s four lock-ins in the Pole Dash. The next eight in points will occupy STN championship feature positions 7-14 with the balance of the field in “B” and “C” Mains.

Three will transfer from both “B” Mains to set the 20-car feature field. The 21st position is reserved for a top-three Thursday night finisher if necessary.

The Past STN Winners (All previous events contested at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway):

2022-Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

2021-Blake Hahn

2020–Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

2019-Blake Hahn

2018-Blake Hahn

2017-Sammy Swindell

2016-Sammy Swindell

2015-Rained Out

2014-Christopher Bell

2013-Sammy Swindell

2012-Paul McMahan

2011-Sammy Swindell

2010-Brad Sweet

2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2007-Jason Meyers

2006-Jason Johnson

2005-Tim Montgomery

2004-Gary Wright

2003-Gary Wright

2002-Paul McMahan

2001-Jason Sides

2000-Mike Ward

1999-Gary Wright

1998-Tim Crawley

1997-Wayne Johnson

1996-Pete Butler

1995-Gary Wright

1994-Terry Gray

1993-John Gerloff

1992-Rained Out

1991-Steve Kinser

1990-Sammy Swindell

1989-Steve Kinser

1988-Steve Kinser

The Past Ralph Henson Memorial Winners (All previous events contested at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway):

2022 – Aaron Reutzel

2021 – Derek Hagar

2020 – Mark Smith

2019 – Tim Crawley

2018 – Derek Hagar

2017 – Tony Bruce, Jr.

2016 – Derek Hagar

2015 – Tim Crawley

2014 – Jordon Mallett

2013 – Cody Gardner

2012 – Dale Howard

2011 – Zach Pringle

2010 – Zach Pringle

2009 - Jeff Swindell

2008 – Gary Wright

The Feature Purse:

Thursday: 1. $4,646, 2. $1,250, 3. $1,100, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $400, 9. $300, 10. $250, 11. $250, 12. $250, 13. $250, 14. $250, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250.

Friday (Twin Features): 1. $1,500, 2. $750, 3. $650, 4. $625, 5. $600, 6. $550, 7. $525, 8. $500, 9. $450, 10. $400, 11. $350, 12. $325, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250.

Saturday: 1. $20,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $2,500, 4. $2,200, 5. $2,000, 6. $1,700, 7. $1,600, 8. $1,500, 9. $1,400, 10. $1,350, 11. $1,300, 12. $1,200, 13. $1,150, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000.

The Tickets:

Thursday: Pits $35. Grandstand for Adults $25, Military $20 (with ID), Kids 6-11 $5 accompanied by an adult and 5 and under free.

Friday: Pits $35. Grandstand for Adults $25, Military $20 (with ID), Kids 6-11 $5 accompanied by an adult and 5 and under free.

Saturday: Pits $40. Grandstand for Adults $30, Military $25 (with ID), Kids 6-11 $5 accompanied by an adult and 5 and under free.

Driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday is included in the $100 entry fee if submitted by the deadline.

Tickets will be available at the gate each day with gates with grandstands opening daily at 5:00 p.m. Debit/credit cards are accepted at the front gate and concessions.

Free camping is available on a first-come, first-served basis along the west side tree line with no water or electrical hookups.

The Broadcast: If you can’t make it to the STN, watch live at https://flosports.link/ 3ECzSVP.

For more information regarding the 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires at Texarkana 67 Speedway, check online at www.67speedwayoftexarkana. com, call 870-648-5688 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

ASCS PR