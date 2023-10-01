Reif Equals Season-Best Podium Result at All-American Speedway

Tanner Reif drove the Bill McAnally Racing No. 16 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet SS to his second podium finish of the season, finishing third in the NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by Berco Redwood before a packed crowd at All American Speedway on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada ran in the lead pack throughout the 150-lap event on the historic third-mile oval in Roseville, California and challenged for the lead just past the midway mark of the race.

Reif, who had qualified third in time trials earlier in the day, mounted an early charge and was up to second by lap 25. He faced repeated battles for that runner-up spot, with the tight short track action leading to numerous cautions and subsequent restarts.

He took advantage of a restart on lap 89 to try to take the lead, but could not complete the pass. He slipped back a spot, soon after, and went on to finish third.

Driving a second BMR entry at Roseville was Eric Johnson Jr. – in the No. 19 Key Property Services Chevrolet SS. The 20-year-old from LaCenter, Washington started 11th and came home with a ninth-place finish, turning in a solid performance in just his second start on an oval in the series.

Tanner Reif Quote:

“It was a really good run for us. We had a really fast Chevy and was just barely off fast-time in qualifying. It was a fun race. We got up to second and challenged first for a little bit. We couldn’t do this without our great sponsors – NAPA Auto Care and NAPA Auto Parts. It was a NAPA-sanctioned race and I was so happy to see all the fans wearing NAPA apparel. I want to thank everyone with BMR for all their hard work.”

Eric Johnson Jr. Quote:

“I came into tonight knowing it was going to be a dogfight from the drop of the green. With this possibly being my last race, all I could think is my 10-year-old self would be furious if I gave up a single inch out there tonight. Every chance I saw to go forward, I took it. We left it all on the table and ended up with a top-10 finish. I couldn’t be more proud of my guys and more grateful for the opportunity. Hoping we’ll be back out there again, someday.”