Reif Looks to Defend BMR's Home Turf at Roseville

BMR’s Home Track Advantage … Tanner Reif looks to defend Bill McAnally Racing’s home track advantage on Saturday night in the NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All-American Speedway (AAS). The driver of the No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS is looking for a resilient effort this weekend and chase his fourth top-five result of the season. AAS sits less than three miles from the BMR race shop in Roseville, Calif. and Reif is hoping to go back-to-back by taking the organization to victory lane for the second consecutive season.

All-American Home Cookin’ … Team owner and AAS promoter Bill McAnally has enjoyed great success at his home track, which includes two victories in the last three ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW) races in Roseville. Cole Moore drove a BMR entry to victory last season, and “Hot Sauce” Giovanni Scelzi won his first-career AMSW in 2020 driving the familiar No. 16 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet. In total, BMR has 10 victories at AAS, one of three venues the organization has 10 or more wins. Reif has one prior start at the Roseville bullring, a sixth-place effort which came in 2022.

Chassis Selections … Crew chief John Camilleri and the NAPA Auto Care team have prepared chassis No. 91 for Reif’s second start at AAS. This Chevrolet SS most recently finished seventh at Shasta Speedway on July 29th. Reif also piloted chassis No. 91 to a fifth-place finish at Irwindale Speedway in April.

Tune In … The NAPA Auto Parts 150 will be streamed live Saturday night at 10:45 p.m. ET on FloRacing ( www.floracing.com ). CNBC will air tape-delayed coverage on October 8th at 10:30 a.m. ET. Stay connected with the BMR teams by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Tanner Reif Quote:

On making his second start at All-American Speedway:

“These small bullrings really level the playing field, and I’m excited for the challenge this weekend. You’re hardly ever in clean racetrack, always fighting traffic, and it makes for some exciting racing. This is obviously a special place to Bill (McAnally) and everyone at BMR with the shop literally right down the street from the track. It’d be really special to bring another trophy from Roseville home for everyone at NAPA Auto Care and all of our team’s supporters. We have our game faces on and we’ll be ready to go Saturday.”