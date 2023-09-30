ARCA East Champion Returns to ASA STARS National Tour for Winchester 400

Recently crowned ARCA Menards Series East champion William Sawalich returns to the Wilson Motorsports stable for the 52nd Running of the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel.

The Minnesota teenager made the jump to ARCA with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023 and won four of the eight ARCA East races and the series title in his first year in a full-bodied stock car. He’s also won two ARCA National races at Berlin Raceway and the Milwaukee Mile. Additionally, has has three top-tens in five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts.

Sawalich has two previous starts with the ASA STARS National Tour, coming at North Wilkesboro and Milwaukee. His best finish came at the Mile when he finished fifth. While his Super Late Model starts have been limited in 2023 due to his ARCA duties, he did score two wins during the World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway, including in the Orange Blossom 100 at the end of the week when he outdueled Bubba Pollard in the final laps.

Even at the age of just 16, Sawalich already has two wins at Winchester Speedway. He passed Michael Hinde with eight to go to win the ASA/CRA Super Series race at the World Stock Car Festival on Labor Day weekend in 2022, then backed it up with a JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour win during Winchester 400 weekend after passing newly-crowned series champion Chase Burda with five to go.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets can be purchased by calling the track office at (765)584-9701 during office hours.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Jesse Love is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in Glass City 200 on September 16.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR