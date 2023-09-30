Schroeder Rolls Top Shelf For A-Class Win During Deuces Wild Shootout Prelim

Putting his right rear on the cushion and letting it dig, Montana’s Cole Schroeder used traffic to his advantage to roll fifth to first for Friday’s A-Class victory in the Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout with the Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division.

Win No. 4 in the fourth state and third different time zone this season, it's the lone Montana racer's third all-time win in NOW600 A-Class national competition.

Getting to second on Lap 22, his time holding silver was short-lived. Chasing Jett Hays, who had led since the start, the point went the way of Cole on Lap 24. Clear sailing from there, Schroeder rolled ahead by 1.332-seconds.

Jett Hays held on for second over Alec Quiggle. Running second early on, Chase Cabre ended up fourth, with Frank Flud marching from 11th to fifth. Brecken Reese held the final transfer spot into Saturday’s championship event.

Friday’s field saw 105 drivers checking in, for a weekend total of 222 entries among 127 drivers between A-Class and Stock Non-Wing competition. Teams from 19 states and 102 cities took part in prelim night competition.

Looking to Saturday, it will be a new show for teams not already locked in. Times will move up an hour with Hot Laps at 5:00 P.M. and Racing at 6:00 P.M. (EDT). Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for youth (6-12), and free for kids five and under.

The 2023 season marks the 11th year of competition for the National Open Wheel 600 Series. Anchored by the Dirt2Media NOW600 National Championship, the NOW600 Series comprises several regional tours and sanctioned racetracks. The NOW600 National Championship features three divisions of 600cc micro sprints at each event: Stock Non-Wing, Winged A-Class, and Restricted 'A' Class.

Live online coverage of NOW600 National competition and select weekly and regional events can be found on http://www.dirt2media.com for $32.99 a month. Races can be viewed on all major web browsers, Smart TVs, Gaming Consoles, Fire TV, iOS app, and Chromecast.

To keep up on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series. com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Race Results:

Dirt2Media NOW600 Series

U.S. 24 Speedway (Logansport, Ind.)

Friday, September 29, 2023

NOW600 A-CLASS MICROS

Dirt2Media A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 3-Cole Schroeder[5]; 2. 83X-Jett Hays[1]; 3. 23-Alec Quiggle[3]; 4. 29-Chase Cabre[2]; 5. 81-Frank Flud[11]; 6. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 7. 44-Cameron Paul[9]; 8. 39-Russ Disinger[16]; 9. 14R-Jake Nail[18]; 10. 52JR-Conner Long[14]; 11. 41C-Brian Carber[17]; 12. 14C-Chris Andrews[10]; 13. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[19]; 14. 24G-Greyson Springer[15]; 15. 36-Kris Carroll[12]; 16. ES10-Easton Zent[13]; 17. 71-Tim Buckwalter[20]; 18. 15N-Neal Allison[6]; 19. 4Y-Jett Yantis[8]; 20. (DNS) 26K-Kale Drake

The Joie of Seating Qualifier 1 (20 Laps): 1. 83X-Jett Hays[1]; 2. 15N-Neal Allison[2]; 3. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 4. 39-Russ Disinger[4]; 5. 93-Matt Carr[5]; 6. 2B-Garrett Benson[13]; 7. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[9]; 8. 11D-Dominic White[8]; 9. 20-Alex Ruppert[7]; 10. 9F-Ryan Frandsen[10]; 11. 16F-Matthew Francis[14]; 12. 21B-Beau Brandon[12]; 13. 25B-Chevy Boyer[18]; 14. 43-Parker Perry[16]; 15. 7S-Kanon Posey[19]; 16. 16W-Hunter Walker[17]; 17. 9A-Hunter Hanson[21]; 18. 71T-Jackie Smith[20]; 19. 07R-Bubba Rains[15]; 20. 77-Robbie Smith[6]; 21. 95M-Paige Moss[11]

The Joie of Seating Qualifier 2 (20 Laps): 1. 29-Chase Cabre[1]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake[6]; 3. 36-Kris Carroll[2]; 4. 41C-Brian Carber[10]; 5. 22X-Kole Kirkman[3]; 6. 12M-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 7. 83-Brant Woods[16]; 8. 14T-Michael Linderman[9]; 9. 61-Chris Cochran[12]; 10. 13-Elijah Gile[11]; 11. 51-Bill Malicoat[19]; 12. 21K-Keegan Osantowski[17]; 13. 68-Landon Ellis[14]; 14. 18-Aidan Leingang[7]; 15. 12K-Dylan Kadous[4]; 16. 42-Ashley Afdahl[21]; 17. 24M-Bryce Maxson[20]; 18. 2TK-Todd Kirkman[8]; 19. 22-Ian Malicoat[18]; 20. 7X-Austin Burnworth[15]; 21. 1V-Johnny Boland[13]

The Joie of Seating Qualifier 3 (20 Laps): 1. 23-Alec Quiggle[1]; 2. 4Y-Jett Yantis[4]; 3. ES10-Easton Zent[3]; 4. 14R-Jake Nail[5]; 5. 96-Jayson Campbell[2]; 6. 78B-Brody Wake[7]; 7. 37-Aiden Purdue[10]; 8. 38R-Riley Osantowski[17]; 9. 21-Mason Beinhower[16]; 10. 38-Brantley Tjaden[6]; 11. 07C-Carter Whaley[13]; 12. 95-Hayden McKnight[14]; 13. 9-Bryce Comer[12]; 14. 99-Mason Seubert[18]; 15. 74R-Robby Brockman[19]; 16. 07-Zak Gorski[15]; 17. G5-Gunnar Setser[20]; 18. 25J-Delaney Jost[11]; 19. 56-Michael Hubert[8]; 20. 18O-Laine Hite[9]; 21. 17L-Chase Lauderbaugh[21]

The Joie of Seating Qualifier 4 (20 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[1]; 2. 44-Cameron Paul[2]; 3. 52JR-Conner Long[4]; 4. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[11]; 5. 88L-Billy Lieb[7]; 6. 50X-Megan Cooley[5]; 7. 29S-Stone Sharpe[6]; 8. 95A-Braden Chiaramonte[16]; 9. 88M-Max Crabdree[12]; 10. 91-Brandon Shaw[10]; 11. 99B-Cole Bodine[17]; 12. 8G-Grayson Price[15]; 13. 78J-Joe Askew[14]; 14. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[9]; 15. 7MM-Brandon Rose[3]; 16. 38J-Jimmy Wood[8]; 17. 14-Landon Muehlberger[13]; 18. (DNS) 88-Caleb Moen; 19. (DNS) 5X-Jack Kassik; 20. (DNS) 10C-Chase Hughes; 21. (DNS) 64-Caleb Sutherland

The Joie of Seating Qualifier 5 (20 Laps): 1. 3-Cole Schroeder[3]; 2. 14C-Chris Andrews[1]; 3. 24G-Greyson Springer[8]; 4. 71-Tim Buckwalter[2]; 5. 19-Eddie Hartley[9]; 6. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[10]; 7. 08-Peter Smith[4]; 8. 9X-Reed Whitney[13]; 9. 33-Cruz Dickerson[7]; 10. 2D-Cole Dewease[16]; 11. J37-Jovi Duffy[11]; 12. 34-Colton Robinson[17]; 13. 74-Sheldon Creed[15]; 14. 99E-Tres Mehler[18]; 15. 19J-Justin Robison[19]; 16. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[14]; 17. 84J-JT Qualls[20]; 18. 88A-AJ Parrish[12]; 19. 5H-Bradley Huish[5]; 20. 7A-Charlie Allen[6]; 21. (DNS) 29L-Jackson Lauderbaugh

CorvetteParts.net Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22X-Kole Kirkman[1]; 2. 12M-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 3. 18-Aidan Leingang[3]; 4. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[4]; 5. 24G-Greyson Springer[7]; 6. 07C-Carter Whaley[6]; 7. 16F-Matthew Francis[8]; 8. 83-Brant Woods[9]; 9. 34-Colton Robinson[10]; 10. 9A-Hunter Hanson[5]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Kris Carroll[2]; 2. 50X-Megan Cooley[1]; 3. 26K-Kale Drake[4]; 4. 41C-Brian Carber[3]; 5. 61-Chris Cochran[5]; 6. 14T-Michael Linderman[9]; 7. 68-Landon Ellis[8]; 8. 99-Mason Seubert[6]; 9. 5X-Jack Kassik[7]; 10. (DNS) 64-Caleb Sutherland

CorvetteParts.net Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 96-Jayson Campbell[2]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]; 3. 78B-Brody Wake[3]; 4. J37-Jovi Duffy[1]; 5. 37-Aiden Purdue[6]; 6. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[8]; 7. 07-Zak Gorski[7]; 8. 21-Mason Beinhower[9]; 9. 25B-Chevy Boyer[10]; 10. 42-Ashley Afdahl[4]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Chase Cabre[5]; 2. 5H-Bradley Huish[1]; 3. 38-Brantley Tjaden[4]; 4. 95M-Paige Moss[2]; 5. 14R-Jake Nail[9]; 6. 78J-Joe Askew[3]; 7. 8G-Grayson Price[7]; 8. 16W-Hunter Walker[8]; 9. 22-Ian Malicoat[10]; 10. 84J-JT Qualls[6]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 83X-Jett Hays[6]; 2. 77-Robbie Smith[1]; 3. 88L-Billy Lieb[3]; 4. 56-Michael Hubert[5]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[7]; 6. 7X-Austin Burnworth[2]; 7. 21B-Beau Brandon[10]; 8. 21K-Keegan Osantowski[8]; 9. 51-Bill Malicoat[9]; 10. 17L-Chase Lauderbaugh[4]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. ES10-Easton Zent[1]; 2. 23-Alec Quiggle[7]; 3. 11D-Dominic White[2]; 4. 19-Eddie Hartley[4]; 5. 7A-Charlie Allen[8]; 6. 18O-Laine Hite[9]; 7. 2D-Cole Dewease[3]; 8. 88-Caleb Moen[5]; 9. 71T-Jackie Smith[6]; 10. G5-Gunnar Setser[10]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Cameron Paul[2]; 2. 14C-Chris Andrews[5]; 3. 38J-Jimmy Wood[1]; 4. 9F-Ryan Frandsen[4]; 5. 91-Brandon Shaw[6]; 6. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[3]; 7. 2B-Garrett Benson[9]; 8. 38R-Riley Osantowski[8]; 9. 19J-Justin Robison[7]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 7MM-Brandon Rose[1]; 2. 52JR-Conner Long[3]; 3. 81-Frank Flud[6]; 4. 4Y-Jett Yantis[8]; 5. 88M-Max Crabdree[4]; 6. 9X-Reed Whitney[5]; 7. 74-Sheldon Creed[7]; 8. 95A-Braden Chiaramonte[9]; 9. 10C-Chase Hughes[2]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Cole Schroeder[1]; 2. 08-Peter Smith[3]; 3. 29S-Stone Sharpe[4]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile[2]; 5. 9-Bryce Comer[5]; 6. 88A-AJ Parrish[7]; 7. 1V-Johnny Boland[9]; 8. 99B-Cole Bodine[8]; 9. 24M-Bryce Maxson[6]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Russ Disinger[1]; 2. 71-Tim Buckwalter[4]; 3. 2TK-Todd Kirkman[2]; 4. 93-Matt Carr[7]; 5. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[6]; 6. 07R-Bubba Rains[3]; 7. 95-Hayden McKnight[8]; 8. 99E-Tres Mehler[5]; 9. 74R-Robby Brockman[9]

CorvetteParts.net Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 12K-Dylan Kadous[1]; 2. 15N-Neal Allison[5]; 3. 33-Cruz Dickerson[3]; 4. 25J-Delaney Jost[2]; 5. 20-Alex Ruppert[8]; 6. 14-Landon Muehlberger[6]; 7. 43-Parker Perry[7]; 8. 7S-Kanon Posey[4]; 9. (DNS) 29L-Jackson Lauderbaugh

