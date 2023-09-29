AM Racing | Christian Rose Salem Speedway September ARCA Preview

The Home Stretch: AM Racing returned to the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2023 with Automobile Racing of America (ARCA) Rookie of the Year candidate Christian Rose behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang.

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series will mark the first time that AM Racing has competed full-time in the NASCAR-owned development series since Gus Dean drove for the organization during the 2018 season.

The Atlas 200 at Salem (Ind.) Speedway signifies the continuance of the homestretch of the 2023 season with just two races remaining in the ARCA Menards Series season.

Meet Christian Rose: Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and has set achievable goals for his first full season of stock car competition aboard the team’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Rose joins the Statesville, N.C.-based team on the heels of a limited ARCA schedule in 2022 competing in a series of races on ARCA’s platform with Cook Racing Technologies which was highlighted by a career-best seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway last October.

Additionally, Rose earned two additional top-10 finishes at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway respectively.

Glad To Have You: To help steer Christian Rose and the AM Racing team towards a championship in 2023, the organization has recruited Ryan “Pickle” London to serve as crew chief of the No. 32 Ford Mustang this season.

London, a long-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief returns to AM Racing after spending the 2020 season with the team’s Truck Series program as the truck chief.

London has plenty of experience as a leader in the ARCA Menards Series, including guiding drivers Tom Hessert and Frank Kimmel to poles and leading Grant Enfinger to victories at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway and DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014.

In addition to the two wins as crew chief, the winning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief has numerous ARCA top-fives and top-10 efforts to his credit.

Partner Support: The Department of West Virginia Tourism will serve as the primary marketing partner on Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in Saturday night’s Atlas 200.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

This weekend at Salem, Rose and the AM Racing team will showcase their breathtaking Department of West Virginia Tourism fall paint scheme beaming the adventures that await with a tour of West Virginia for the penultimate time in 2023.

On June 20, 2023, the state of West Virginia celebrated its 160th birthday!

Secured Partnership: In addition to the Department of West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services (STS) will serve as a major associate marketing partner for the 19th of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series tour.

Secure Testing Services LLC. is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia.

Quite simply, STS provides customized assistance to your organization’s Human Resources and Safety teams in achieving their compliance goals.

AM Minute: Last weekend was a busy race weekend for AM Racing.

The ARCA Menards Series was enjoying its final off weekend of the 2023 season, while AM Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team was roaring to life on Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.

After qualifying his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang, driver Brett Moffitt worked methodically through the field during the 200-lap race on his way to delivering his ninth top-10 finish of the season with a solid 10th place result.

Conversely, AM Racing’s Dirt Division was victorious again at East Lincoln Motor Speedway.

Austin Wayne Self was able to claim the pole, score the victory in the dash race and host the trophy in the feature for a clean sweep.

Overall, the Statesville, N.C.-based Dirt Division has more than 11 victories thus far in 2023.

To The Point(s): Entering Salem, Rose is third in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 154 markers in the arrears to championship leader Jesse Love with two races remaining.

Rose sits 19 points ahead of fourth place competitor Frankie Muniz.

He sits 23 points behind second place in the championship standings occupied by Andrés Pérez de Lara.

Rose is the series leader in most laps completed in 2023 at 2,151 of 2,224 laps at 96.7 percent overall.

AM Racing stands a respectable sixth in the ARCA Menards Series championship owner standings.

Thanks For Your Support: With 90 percent of the season complete, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Black Draft Farm & Distillery, Disability Opportunity Fund, Eggs Up Grill, Extreme Family Fitness, Flying Circle, Lopez Team, Mountaineer Rub, Mobil 1, Whitetail Smokeless and Warwood Tool.

Christian Rose ARCA Salem Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s Atlas 200 at Salem (Ind.) Speedway at will mark Rose’s inaugural start at the historic Southern Indiana race track.

Christian Rose ARCA National Series Stats: In 26 career ARCA National Series starts, Rose has earned 12 top-10 finishes highlighted by a career-best sixth place finish achieved at Kansas Speedway in September 2023. Additionally, Rose has showcased 17 top-20 finishes overall since 2022.

Bristol 200 | Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Race Recap: In the most recent ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Rose and the AM Racing team chased their 11th top-10 finish of the season together.

Returning to the high banks of Thunder Valley, Rose and the AM Racing team continued to showcase speed in their No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services LLC. Ford Mustang throughout last Thursday’s activities.

Practicing inside the top-10, Rose was able to quickly maneuver from his 13th place starting position and jump inside the top-10, where he remained for the remainder of the race.

When the checkered flag waved, Rose claimed eighth, five spots better than his starting position.

Overall, it was Rose’s 11th top-10 finish of 2023 and his 15th top-12 since Kansas Speedway in May 2023 for the Statesville, N.C.-based team.

Show Your Support: AM Racing and Christian Rose are proud to announce that official team 2023 apparel is available by visiting Christian Rose’s website.

You can show your support for Christian Rose and the No. 32 AM Racing team by purchasing an official West Virginia Tourism tee-shirt, as well as a team cap representing West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services and Disability Opportunity Fund.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).