Race of Champions Management Confirms and Adjusts Announced Dates

Race fans and competitors can mark their calendars for the 2024 season with specific race dates as the 2024 calendar begins to come together.

The Race of Champions family of Series will return to the “high banks” of Holland (N.Y.) Speedway once again in 2024, on a minimum of three (3) occasions.

The Race of Champions family of Series will appear on Saturday, July 6, featuring the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series. On Saturday, July 27, the Race of Champions Modified Series will return while the George Decker Memorial and Rick Wylie Classic will return on Saturday, August 24 to the popular southern tier oval.

The dates for the traditional September Race of Champions Weekend have been revised due to a conflicting event. Race of Champions Weekend will take place Friday, September 20, Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, 2024.

ROC Mods PR