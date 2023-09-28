Local Heroes Become Legends at World Short Track Championship

Every division in racing has its “Super Bowl.” But for weekly and regional racers – most with day jobs – the World Short Track Championship is a unique opportunity to be on the biggest stage of their racing career.

More than 200 drivers from around the country will gather at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Oct. 26-28, to compete in one of 10 divisions throughout the three-day event.

Along with racing at one of the most prominent tracks in the country, some divisions will see drivers competing against the superstars of the sport, as well. Former NASCAR star and World Short Track winner David Stremme is already entered to compete in the DIRTcar UMP Modified division.

The DIRTcar Sportsman division will also see the return of World Series Formula V8 driver Nelson Mason.

Same as last year, Thursday night’s action will be highlighted by Championship Features – featuring 2023 track champions – for the DIRTcar Pro (604) Late Models, UMP Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stocks. Friday will be comprised of Heat Races, Last Chance Showdown and the first round of Hornet Features. Then, Saturday will host the remaining Last Chance Showdowns and Feature for all 10 divisions. For the full schedule, click here.

DIVISIONS:

FOX Factory Mid-East Pro (604) Late Models

Chevrolet Performance Mid-East 602 Late Models

Summit Racing Equipment DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Hoosier Racing Tire Mid-East Pro Modifieds

VP Racing DIRTcar Sportsman

MSD DIRTcar Pro Stocks

COMP Cams (MMSA) Mini Stocks

DIRTVision DIRTcar Hornets

SRI Performance Monster Thunder Bombers

Mid-East Street Stocks

Pre-registration is open for all divisions through Wednesday, Oct. 25. Every driver who pre-registers, regardless of division, will receive one additional entry into the drawing for a brand-new Chevy Performance 604 Crate engine at Saturday’s (Oct. 28) drivers meeting.

2022 WINNERS:

Thursday, Oct. 27

Pro (604) Late Model Championship Feature: Stephen Pedulla

DIRTcar UMP Modified Championship Feature: Ethan Dotson

DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Feature: David Rogers

DIRTcar Pro Stock Championship Feature: Pete Stefanski

Friday, Oct. 28

Hornets Feature #1: Zack Slone

Hornets Feature #2: Newman Presnell

Hornets Feature #3: John Windham

Saturday, Oct. 29

Pro (604) Late Model Feature: Trent Ivey

602 Late Model Feature: Gavin Cowan

DIRTcar UMP Modified Feature: Taylor Cook

DIRTcar Sportsman Feature: Kevin Ridley

DIRTcar Pro Stock Feature: Josh Coonradt

Pro Modified Feature: Ty Norder

Street Stocks: Devon Morgan

Monster Mini-Stocks: Matt Gilbert

Thunder Bombers: Rod Tucker

Hornets Feature #1: John Windham

Hornets Feature #2: Newman Presnell

Hornets Feature #3: Dan Benson

HOW TO WATCH: If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap of the World Short Track Championship live on DIRTVision with a monthly or annual subscription.

DIRTcar Series PR