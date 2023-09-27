Fourth-Place Finish for Ranger in Season Finale; Camirand, Second in the Championships, Suffers Engine Failure

Paillé Course//Racing finished its 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s series season with another top-five finish, as Andrew Ranger finished fourth at Delaware Speedway on Sunday in the Pinty’s Fall Brawl. Marc-Antoine Camirand was forced into his only DNF of the season following an engine failure.

Andrew Ranger had only one objective for this last race of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty's series season: he wanted to have fun, after having experienced a fair amount of hard luck during the year. Sixth in the practice session and tenth in qualifying, Ranger however started the race with a puncture tire, even before the initial green flag was given.

“It hasn’t been an easy race, on the contrary! After I was forced to start from the back because of the first puncture, I had gained many track positions and I believed I would be able to fight with the top runners. But then, I had to start from the back again not once, but twice,” Ranger said.

The driver of the GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°27 Camaro was caught behind an on-track incident, and was forced to start from the back after NASCAR officials ruled that he had been involved in the incident. After that, he had to enter the pits for a second puncture.

Ranger, however, showed all his tenacity, moving up to fourth place. “I really fought throughout the race. My goal was to have fun today, and in the end, that's what I did despite this eventful race. I’m really happy to end the season on this good note,” concluded Ranger.

For his part, Marc-Antoine Camirand arrived at Delaware Speedway in a good position to secure his second place in the championship, and wanted to score another podium on this fast oval track located near London, Ontario.

Second in practice and third in qualifying, his GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°96 Camaro demonstrated a lot of speed throughout the day. At the start of the 250-lap race, Camirand was running in the top five when an engine failure ended his race.

“It’s a shame, because we were hoping to end the season on a better note, but it’s part of racing, and it’s our only DNF of the season. I am very proud of my entire team who put in a lot of work race after race throughout the year. We can be proud of the work accomplished and our solid second place in the championship,” concluded Camirand.

PCR PR