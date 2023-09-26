Two Italians separated by four points at the top of EuroNASCAR PRO entering the Finals

The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will come to a close on October 14-15 at Circuit Zolder in Belgium. With double points on the line, the battle for the NWES championship ring will culminate in the EuroNASCAR Finals. With the two worst results dropped from their season score after the races at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Gianmarco Ercoli on the #54 Camaro leads the standings by just four points from Vittorio Ghirelli in the #72 Team Bleekemolen Toyota Camry. With two complicated weekends at Most and Oschersleben for the CAAL Racing driver, Ercoli’s lead substantially shrunk, but the Rome native is determined to defend his small advantage and take home the beautiful Tijey championship trophy.



While Ercoli needs to regain his momentum, Ghirelli has been on a roll since the NASCAR GP Italy with two wins at Vallelunga and Most. Ercoli has three wins to his credit, but tough races in the Czech Republic and Germany have made the championship battle a real nail-biter that will culminate in the EuroNASCAR Finals at Circuit Zolder in the woods of Limburg. For the sixth time, the Belgian venue will host the decisive rounds on its challenging track with tricky corners and several elevation changes. Ercoli won both races at Zolder in 2022 in the EuroNASCAR PRO series, while Ghirelli still had to win for the first time Belgium.



The two Italian top drivers are the favorites for the title, but with a maximum of 168 points still to be awarded, there are plenty of drivers who could join the top-2 at the top of the standings. Valencia race winner Lucas Lasserre is third, just 21 points behind Ercoli, while two-time NWES champion Anthony Kumpen has to overcome a 23-point deficit to win his third title. 37 points behind Ercoli sits Liam Hezemans in fifth, but the Dutchman will be focusing more on winning the Junior Trophy against Vladimiros Tziortzis and Ulysse Delsaux. Tziortzis has just ten points less on his account than Hezemans while Marc Goossens follows in seventh, two points behind the Cypriot. Delsaux is eighth in the standings, 52 points down to Ercoli.



The top-15 are separated by less than 100 points, so a single victory could change the order at any time. Tobias Dauenhauer recently wrote history as the first ever German winner of a EuroNASCAR PRO race, and the Bremotion driver did it on home soil at Oschersleben. Martin Doubek is three points behind Dauenhauer and completes the top-10 in the overall standings. Sebastiaan Bleekemolen follows in eleventh place ahead of Thomas Krasonis, Paul Jouffreau, Fabrizio Armetta - the leader of the Challenger Trophy - and Giorgio Maggi. The latter is only 93 points behind Ercoli.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series returns to the Circuit Zolder in Belgium on October 14th and 15th. Qualifying and racing at the EuroNASCAR Finals will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various television services around the world. The battle for the championship is on, and at the end of two double-header races, only one driver can be crowned the 2023 NWES Champion.

NWES PR