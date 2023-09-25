Big Payout For Winchester 400!

The 52nd Running of the Winchester 400 will boast a total cash purse of $104,500, plus series contingency awards.

The Winchester 400 winner is guaranteed a $20,000 payday, with an additional potential of $14,500 in track and series bonus money available. The potential $34,500 payday makes the Winchester 400 one of the richest pavement Late Model events of the year.

A combination of series awards and special awards offered by the track provide the potential for the big payday, including $1,000 bonuses for the GoFas Pole Award and for winning each of the first two stages of the Winchester 400. Track awards include $6,000 in lap leader bonuses, a $2,000 bonus to the highest finishing Winchester 400 rookie, $1,500 awards for highest finishing crate motored car and top traveling non-regular/non-race winner.

Click here for the Winchester 400 entry blank. For more information about the 52nd Winchester 400, please visit www.starsnationaltour.com.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets can be purchased by calling the track office at (765)584-9701 during office hours.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Jesse Love is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in Glass City 200 on September 16.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR