Despite a difficult race at Delaware Speedway, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin finishes Top 4 in the NASCAR Pinty’s championship!

Sunday evening at the Delaware Speedway, in Ontario, the 2023 season of the NASCAR Pinty’s series came to an end, at the conclusion of the fourteenth event of the season. For the three-time series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, it was a double goal during this event: securing fourth place in the final championship standings and completing the season on a positive note in preparation for 2024 which has already begun.

Both objectives have been achieved despite a race made complicated by a mechanical problem that occurred from the thirtieth of the 250 laps. “A part of the rear suspension has got unsoldered, which caused a break and the left rear wheel was rubbing against the inside of the fender,” explains the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab. This forced him to go back to the pits for repair during a green flag period which, despite the fast work of the Dumoulin Compétition mechanics, obviously cost around fifteen laps.

“I think I could have finished in the Top 5 because I gained several places at the start of the race, before the problem occurred” adds Louis-Philippe, ranked fourteenth in the event. In free practice, he has scored the eleventh fastest time, then fifteenth in the qualifying session, being among the drivers somewhat penalized by the changing track conditions due to sand cleaned by the passage of cars during qualifying.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin therefore ends the season with 11 Top 10s in 14 events, including four podiums. He is ranked fourth in the final standings. “I am satisfied with this 2023 season because we have constantly improved our oval car while the road racing car has been very competitive at each event” explains Dumoulin, who specifies: “We approached 2023 as a season of transition for all team of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab and we have managed to raise our level of preparation. This progress made after a really difficult 2022 is very promising. I would say that with the results seen in 2023, we can aim to challenge for the title in 2024.”

As for good memories of the 2023 season, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin does not point to one race in particular, but several. “The battle for victory at the start of the month at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is certainly one of the highlights of my season. Another great moment is the podium at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières. Western races, with two podiums in three events, are also good memories” concludes the driver of the car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab.

LP Dumoulin PR