Atlas 200 - Salem Speedway - Saturday, September 30th

The high-banks of Salem Speedway will roar back to life this Saturday, September 30th for the national touring ARCA Menards Series plus a local championship for the Diesel Boys GAS Series.

This will mark the 109th ARCA Menards Series race at Salem Speedway. The series first came to Salem Speedway on October 9th, 1955, a race won by Jack Harrison. Some of the notable names that have won in the ARCA Menards Series at Salem Speedway include, NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison and Benny Parsons, current NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Alex Bowman, ARCA Legends Frank Kimmel, Iggy Katona, and Tim Steele.

Jesse Love holds a commanding 131-point lead in the ARCA Menards Series standings over Andres Peres De Lara and Christian Rose. "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz currently sits fourth in the standings and will be competing in the Atlas 200 on Saturday, September 30th.

The Diesel Boys GAS Series will also be in action with a 2023 Salem Speedway championship on the line. Heath Helton carries a 19-point lead over Conner Popplewell going into Saturday night. Salem Speedway favorite Conner Popplewell will be pulling double duty on Saturday night making his debut in the ARCA Menards Series and chasing a championship in the Diesel Boys GAS Series.

A full day of great racing action is in store with grandstands opening up at 3:30pm and racing action beginning at 6:00pm. The ARCA Menards Series race will take the green flag at 7:40pm.

For more information you can visit www.salemspeedway.com or www.arcaracing.com

Track Enterprises PR