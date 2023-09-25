Notes From This Past Weekend in ASA Regional Racing

ASA Milestone

Gio Ruggiero's ASA Southern Super Series Title marks the first time a driver has won an "ASA-sanctioned" championship in 10 years.

ASA was most famous for the national touring series which began in 1973 but was discontinued in 2004 due to financial difficulties. Kevin Cywinski won his third and final ASA title in the final year of the ASA National Tour.

In 2005, ASA became primarily a short track sanctioning body run by former NASCAR official Dennis Huth. In addition, Ron Varney reacquired the naming rights to the ASA Late Model Series. Legal battles continued over the name until Huth gained full control in 2010. Huth operated an eclectic combination of tours under the ASA brand which included ASA-sanctioned short track programs, the ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Midwest Truck Tour, ASA Truck Series, ASA Pro Truck Series, ASA ProAutoSports, ASA Advance Testing British Columbia Late Model Tour and the ASA NW Sprint Car Series (NSRA) through 2013. Dalton Zehr, who still races sporadically on the current iteration of the ASA Midwest Tour, won the last "ASA-sanctioned" championship of any kind, winning the ASA Member Track national title while racing weekly at Norway Speedway (MI).

Nasse Wins in Anthony Campi Racing Debut

It came two months later than originally planned, but Stephen Nasse made the most out of his first start with Anthony Campi Racing with his first Super Late Model win of the year. The Florida driver got by Bubba Pollard on the final restart and pulled away late for his sixth Blizzard Series win.

His win on Friday night comes at a good time, with the Winchester 400 and All American 400 looming. It’s still to be seen whether Nasse will team with ACR again or if he will contest both races with his family-owned team as he looks to defend his win in both events from one year ago.

Pollard Fields Second Car For Jett Noland

Race fans were in for a surprise on Friday when it was announced that Florida driver Jett Noland has teamed up with Pollard Motorsports for several events to close out the year, starting with the Blizzard Series doubleheader over the weekend.

However, Noland’s debut with Pollard Motorsports was over before it started. An engine failure during practice on Friday knocked the No.50 team out for the entire weekend.

Pollard Serves as Best Man For At-Track Wedding

There was another surprise Friday night during pre-race when a wedding was held on the frontstretch. While weddings have been held at racetracks in the past, this one featured Bubba Pollard as the best man as Kelly Jerrel and James Coffee exchanged vows.

“That was a first,” Pollard told Short Track Scene’s Reid Scott. “It was fun. They asked us last week and I’d seen James and Kelly around a few times around the race track here and there. Whatever it takes to make people happy, it’s cool that people enjoy racing and love to do that kind of stuff at the race track.”

Elko Rainout Would’ve Seen Father vs. Son

ASA Midwest Tour’s return to Elko Speedway was rained out Saturday night. The race would’ve featured a first of its kind battle between multi-time Midwest Tour champion Dan Fredrickson and son Ty Fredrickson at their home track in Minnesota.

The younger Fredrickson made his Midwest Tour debut at Dells Raceway Park on Labor Day weekend, where he finished 11th despite losing power steering all race. He also has top-fives in all three of his TUNDRA Super Late Model Series starts, including a second to end the season.

Oktoberfest Next For ASA MT

The season finale at LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway is next for the ASA Midwest Tour as part of Oktoberfest Race Weekend. While an opportunity to clinch the series title early was washed away by Mother Nature, Gabe Sommers enters Oktoberfest with a comfortable 79-point lead in the standings.

With a total of 118 points up for grabs, Justin Mondeik (-79) and Levon Van Der Geest (-97) mathematically still have a chance to win the title, but both will need some help in the process.

Up Next

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets are available by calling the track office at (765)584-9701 during normal business hours.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR