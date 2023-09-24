Treyten Lapcevich woke up Sunday morning with one thing on the agenda for the day: winning the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series title. Entering the season finale at Delaware Speedway with six wins, 10 top five, 13 top 10s and four poles, Lapcevich looked to continue his season dominance and secure the title by just taking the green flag.

Lapcevich started the day by leading practice before later qualifying second behind pole winner Kyle Steckly. Piloting the No. 22 Chevrolet entry, Steckly earned his first career NASCAR Pinty’s pole with a 19.164s / 93.926 mph.

Lapcevich and Steckly traded the lead calmly throughout the event before problems struck the No. 22 team. Lapcevich took control of things the rest of the way to score the championship and win his seventh victory, winning 50% of the races.

Donald Theetge finishes runner-up with his third top five of the year.

DJ Kennington showed strength upfront throughout the day in the No. 17 entry following a fifth-place start. Kennington, a two-time Pinty’s series champion, finishes the year with 11 top 10 finishes.

Andrew Ranger and Kevin Lacroix rounded out the top five.

Picking up top 10s were Alex Guenette, Thomas Nepveu, JP Bergeron, Dexter Stacey and Noah Gragson.

Thomas Nepveu, 19, from Oka, Quebec, captures the Josten’s Rookie of the Year title. Nepveu finishes the year holding five top 10s.

Noah Gragson joined the series north of the border for the second time of his career Sunday. Gragson, who made his Pinty’s debut in 2018 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park finishing third, finishes 10th piloting the No. 30 Dodge entry.

The off-season for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series begins. Stay tuned to Speedwaydigest.com for the latest news regarding the 2024 season!