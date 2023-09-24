Post-race penalties shuffle EuroNASCAR PRO Round 9 race results

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is visiting the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben for the NASCAR GP Germany, the 2023 regular season finale. Race control announced three post-race penalties after the two Saturday races. Team Bleekemolen drivers Vittorio Ghirelli and Sebastiaan Bleekemolen each drop three position in the the final standings of EuroNASCAR PRO Round 9 because of minor technical non-conformities on the #72 Toyota Camry and #69 Ford Mustang. In EuroNASCAR 2 Round 9, RDV Competition’s Paul Jouffreau was handed a 5-second penalty for a false start that didn't affect the final result.



The stewards decision reported: “On the final technical check after the race the car was not in conformity with the technical regulations. The air filter was not the same as it should be according to the technical specification. The air filter was not bought from the official EuroNASCAR shop.”



In EuroNASCAR PRO, Ghirelli lost his win to Jouffreau and dropped down to fourth. Tobias Dauenhauer and Marc Goossens followed inside the top-3 behind Jouffreau. Ghirelli also lost his championship lead to Gianmarco Ercoli, the two Italians are now separated by five points in the championship standings. Bleekemolen dropped down to eleventh place.



Jouffreau was still the winner of EuroNASCAR 2 Round 9 despite his penalty and that makes him the first ever driver to win a race in both championships on the same day.



The NASCAR GP Germany at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben will continue on Sunday with Rounds 10 in both divisions. After the regular season finale all drivers will drop their two worst results of the ten races. The races will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several TV services from around the world.

NWES PR