TOYOTA USAC: Wiedeman Earns Runner-up Honors in 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora

Bryant Wiedeman led the first three laps on the way to earning a second-place finish to lead Toyota in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget National Championship’s 41st annual 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway, Saturday.

The second place showing marks Wiedeman’s third runner-up finish in the last four races at Eldora.

Wiedeman would lead the first three laps before eventual winner Logan Seavey was able to move past on lap four. Wiedeman would never run lower than second throughout the entire race. He cut the lead to .325 seconds on lap 20, but just wasn’t able to overtake Seavey down the stretch.

Gavin Miller placed fourth with Jacob Denney registering a fifth-place finish as Toyota-powered drivers captured three of the top-five finishing positions on the night.

Next up for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship is the Driven2SaveLives BC39 at the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, September 27-30.

Quotes:

Bryant Wiedeman, CB Industries: “I think we had something for him there. Hats off to Logan. He picked up his pace and I just couldn’t hang with him those last five laps. This one is bittersweet as I’m now three for four with second place finishes here. I just want to pick one up so bad. I have to thank my whole CBI family and everyone that makes this possible.”

Toyota-Powered Drivers USAC Eldora Speedway Saturday Feature Results

Bryant Wiedeman – 2nd

Gavin Miller – 4th

Jacob Denney – 5th

Ryan Timms – 8th

Chris Windom – 10th

Jake Andreotti – 11th

Justin Grant – 14th

Taylor Reimer – 15th

Jade Avedisian – 16th

TRD PR