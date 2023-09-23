Jean-Philippe Bergeron plans to finish his season strong at Delaware Speedway

The final race of the 2023 season for the NASCAR Pinty's Series teams, part of the Pinty's Fall Ball, is set to take place this Sunday at Delaware Speedway in Ontario, and Jean-Philippe Bergeron is looking forward to it.

"I had the chance to test my car on this track a while ago, and I'm quite satisfied with the recorded times. The car is performing well, and I'm looking forward to finishing the season on a positive note", says the driver of Jacombs Racing's number 1 Mustang, who is virtually assured of finishing eighth in the championship. He knows that the competition will be fierce, but he will certainly be one of the drivers to watch in the 250-lap race.

The race will take place on Sunday, September 24th, at 4:30 PM and will be broadcast live on the TSN+ apps and FloRacing website.

JP Bergeron PR