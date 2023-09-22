Chelby Clinton Holds Top Honors in Micro Mania Preliminary Night Win With Powri Outlaw Micros

Chelby Hinton would lead all twenty-five laps to win Engler Machine and Tool Preliminary Night One of the Lil’ Texas Micro Mania KKM Challenge with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Gear to claim his second seasonal league victory after an intense and action-packed feature event.

The second annual POWRi Micro Mania at the half-mile dirt Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway is part of the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local). Country Music stars LOCASH will perform Sunday’s pre-race concert at 12:30 p.m. CT on the Machinery Auctioneers Pre-Race Stage located at the start/finish line.

Entering a stout field of forty-four entries in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro split-field division preliminary night one would find Chelby Hinton set the quickest qualifying night with a time of 12.198-seconds. Heat Race Winners would include Jett Hays, Ryan Winter, Frank Flud, Sheldon Creed, and Weldon Buford. Qualifier Winners would be Darren Brown, Cameron Paul, Chase Spicola, and Chelby Hinton with Caleb Pence and Jacob Severn gaining the hard-fought semi-feature victories.

Flying onto the track for Preliminary Night One feature racing would see nightly High Point Qualifier earner Darren Brown and outside front-row contender Chelby Hinton leading the field to green as Chelby Hinton would hold the front of the field for the first several fast-paced laps of action-packed circuits around the well-prepared Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway as Frank Flud, Colby Sokol, Ryan Winter, NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Sheldon Creed, Chase Spicola, Cameron Paul, Jett Hays, Brecken Reese, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch all battled inside the early contending top ten.

Extending a solid two-second advantage while working through lap traffic would find leader Chelby Hinton show the fastest path with Frank Flud pacing in second as Colby Sokol, Ryan Winter, and Sheldon Creed battled for third, fourth, and fifth as the caution flag waved around the mid-point of the feature.

Bunching the field back together for a lap thirteen restart would witness Chelby Hinton maintain the front of the field while holding off the steady-and-speedy charges of Frank Flud with Colby Sokol running third as Sheldon Creed and Jett Hays continually swapped spots within the top-five.

Setting the stage for late-race dramatics would witness the pack restarting with two laps remaining as Chelby Hinton would defend the top spot to earn his second career POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro victory as Frank Flud would finish in the closely guarded second spot with Colby Sokol finalizing the podium placements.

“I am really glad I hung on and get a win in this place. I wasn’t letting off at any time even if I was locked in,” said Chelby Hinton in the Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway victory lane for Engler Machine and Tool Preliminary Night One of the Micro Mania KKM Challenge. Adding, “Car got a little worse as the race went on but I never gave up and we’ll get this car right for Saturday”.

Keeping a solid showing all night, Creed would place fourth in the final lock-in spot from starting eighth as Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Products feature in Engler Machine and Tool Preliminary Night One of the Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Micro Mania KKM Challenge.

Next up the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool will be returning to action at Lil Texas Motor Speedway for Micro Mania on September 21-23.

Winners of each $10K to win finale events at the Sweet Springs’ KKM Challenge Race and the TMS Micro Mania will each receive automatic entry into Saturday’s Dash in the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 21st. The overall event winner at Port City Raceway will get the decision of the $15,000 lump sum prize or a ride in a Keith Kunz Motorsports entry at the Chili Bowl along with $7,500 cash from KKM and FloRacing.

All the action is available LIVE or On-Demand through www.Dirt2Media.TV.

Additional Micro Mania information and further details about Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway can be found online at www.powri.com/micromania.

Texas Motor Speedway’s always-busy events schedule is well under way. Upcoming events in 2023 include: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys’ Summit Racing Lone Start Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), Speedway Children’s Charities Smoke Show (Oct. 11) and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

