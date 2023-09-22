Maiden victory: Florian Richard leads a Speedhouse 1-2 in Club Challenge

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series returns to Germany for the final round of the regular season, the NASCAR GP Germany at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. After an exciting parade on the Marktplatz in Oschersleben on Thursday to mark the return of NASCAR to the country, the Club Challenge drivers were the first to take to the track and experience the 3.668 kilometer circuit. At the end of two thrilling sessions, a new winner was crowned in the regularity based division: Florian Richard from Speedhouse Racing, who led teammate Alain Mosqueron in a 1-2 finish for the French team.



Richard made his debut in Valencia and steadily progressed through the season. After a fourth place finish in Spain, a third in Italy and a second in the Czech Republic, a victory was the next logical step and that’s exactly what Richard achieved in Germany. The driver of the # 64 Ford Mustang won the first session and finished runner-up in the second session to earn himself his first overall victory.



“It’s my first victory in the NWES Club Challenge and it was a great team effort,” he said. “Also congratulations to Federico [Monti] and my teammate Alain. I’m now looking forward to the EuroNASCAR Finals at Circuit Zolder in Belgium.”



Mosqueron scored his third podium of the season with a solid performance at Oschersleben. The two-time Club Challenge champion topped the second 30-minute session after finishing fifth in the first one. Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport’s co-owner Federico Monti completed the podium by finishing in the top-3 and choosing the faster reference time in both sessions. Mosqueron and Monti were tied in points, but Mosqueron won the tiebreaker by virtue of his better finishing position.



Current standings leader Gordon Barnes was only fourth in the wake of a challenging round for the reigning two-time champion. Barnes finished third in the first session, but a tough second session meant that he was unable to climb on the podium at the home circuit of his Marko Stipp Motorsport team. Edouard Fatio completed the top-5 with the aid of the bonus points for choosing the faster reference time. Viktor Schiffer and Arianna Casoli rounded out the remaining two spots in the final results.



The action now turns to the EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 drivers as they will soon take part in their first practice sessions at EuroNASCAR’s newest venue. All qualifying sessions and races from the first ever NASCAR GP Germany held at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv, and on many TV services around the world.

NWES PR